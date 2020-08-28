Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 20:13, 28 August 2020
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|6388
|1150
|5043
|195
Stats last updated: 28 August 2020:2211HRS
Recently Updated
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Douglas Munatsi
- Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency
- Ben Mahaka
- John Takawira
- Joram Mariga
- Taurai Mteki
- Amagugu International Heritage Centre
- Stone Sculptures
- Sylvester Mubayi
- Frank McEwen
- Perlagia Mutyavaviri
- Thomas Mukarobgwa
- National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe
- National Gallery of Zimbabwe
- Chiredzi Town Council
- Tengenenge Sculpture Village
Recent Zimbabwe News
Ministry Of Health COVID-19 Update – 28 August 2020, 6 More People Succumb To COVID-19 28 Aug 2020
LIST: Shortlisted Applicants For Free To Air National Commercial Television Broadcasting Services 28 Aug 2020
One Of The Vehicle Used In Muchehiwa’s Abduction Was Hired From A Harare Car Rental Company – Report 28 Aug 2020
MDC Youths Bar Zanu PF Councillors From Addressing Mourners At Murdered Chiwaya’s Funeral In Karoi 28 Aug 2020
Nothing Has Been Done Since Chiwenga’s Appointment, They Are Delaying While People Are Dying – Nurses And Doctors 28 Aug 2020
QUIZ: How Much Do You Know About Zimbabwean Sculptors? 28 Aug 2020
CAPS United Boss Farai Jere Denied Bail 28 Aug 2020
PICTURE: Mwonzora’s Alleged Close Ally A Police Intelligence Active Informer 28 Aug 2020
He Is Now Fit To Perform – Freeman’s Handler Speaks About The Chanter’s Recovery From A Head Op 28 Aug 2020
The RBZ’s Focus Is On Price Stability – Mangudya 28 Aug 2020
Japan Prime Minister Resigns 28 Aug 2020
Khama Needed Someone Who Understands Him Better – Billiat’s New Manager 28 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: UZ’s Accommodation Notice To First Year Students 28 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: It Was Operation Protect Mbuya Nehanda Heritage – ZRP Explains Destroying People’s Property In Mazowe 28 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: Do Not Use COVID-19 To Restrict Citizens’ Fundamental Rights – Canada, UK & USA To Zimbabwe 28 Aug 2020
Econet To Review The Price Of Data Bundle Soon – Report 28 Aug 2020
WATCH: Prince Dube’s Score On His Debut Match In Tanzania 28 Aug 2020
OPINION: Charity Begins At Home Mr Ambassador – The Patriot To Ambassador Nichols 28 Aug 2020
Unki Mine Donates 10-Bed ICUTo Gweru Provincial Hospital 28 Aug 2020
Khupe, Mwonzora ‘Marriage Of Convenience’ On The Rocks 28 Aug 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here