Latest revision as of 20:13, 28 August 2020

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
6388 1150 5043 195

Stats last updated: 28 August 2020:2211HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Ministry Of Health COVID-19 Update – 28 August 2020, 6 More People Succumb To COVID-19 28 Aug 2020

LIST: Shortlisted Applicants For Free To Air National Commercial Television Broadcasting Services 28 Aug 2020

One Of The Vehicle Used In Muchehiwa’s Abduction Was Hired From A Harare Car Rental Company – Report 28 Aug 2020

MDC Youths Bar Zanu PF Councillors From Addressing Mourners At Murdered Chiwaya’s Funeral In Karoi 28 Aug 2020

Nothing Has Been Done Since Chiwenga’s Appointment, They Are Delaying While People Are Dying – Nurses And Doctors 28 Aug 2020

QUIZ: How Much Do You Know About Zimbabwean Sculptors? 28 Aug 2020

CAPS United Boss Farai Jere Denied Bail 28 Aug 2020

PICTURE: Mwonzora’s Alleged Close Ally A Police Intelligence Active Informer 28 Aug 2020

He Is Now Fit To Perform – Freeman’s Handler Speaks About The Chanter’s Recovery From A Head Op 28 Aug 2020

The RBZ’s Focus Is On Price Stability – Mangudya 28 Aug 2020

Japan Prime Minister Resigns 28 Aug 2020

Khama Needed Someone Who Understands Him Better – Billiat’s New Manager 28 Aug 2020

FULL TEXT: UZ’s Accommodation Notice To First Year Students 28 Aug 2020

FULL TEXT: It Was Operation Protect Mbuya Nehanda Heritage – ZRP Explains Destroying People’s Property In Mazowe 28 Aug 2020

FULL TEXT: Do Not Use COVID-19 To Restrict Citizens’ Fundamental Rights – Canada, UK & USA To Zimbabwe 28 Aug 2020

Econet To Review The Price Of Data Bundle Soon – Report 28 Aug 2020

WATCH: Prince Dube’s Score On His Debut Match In Tanzania 28 Aug 2020

OPINION: Charity Begins At Home Mr Ambassador – The Patriot To Ambassador Nichols 28 Aug 2020

Unki Mine Donates 10-Bed ICUTo Gweru Provincial Hospital 28 Aug 2020

Khupe, Mwonzora ‘Marriage Of Convenience’ On The Rocks 28 Aug 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

