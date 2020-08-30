Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 17:47, 30 August 2020
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|6412
|1155
|5061
|196
Stats last updated: 30 August 2020:1946HRS
Recently Updated
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Douglas Munatsi
- Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency
- Ben Mahaka
- John Takawira
- Joram Mariga
- Taurai Mteki
- Amagugu International Heritage Centre
- Stone Sculptures
- Sylvester Mubayi
- Frank McEwen
- Perlagia Mutyavaviri
- Thomas Mukarobgwa
- National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe
- National Gallery of Zimbabwe
- Chiredzi Town Council
- Tengenenge Sculpture Village
Recent Zimbabwe News
Ministry Of Health COVID-19 Update: 30 August 2020, Zimbabwe Records 6 New Cases 30 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: We Are Investigation The Sponsored Abduction Of Tawanda Muchehiwa – MDC Alliance 30 Aug 2020
MDC Alliance Bulawayo Province Suspends Provincial Women’s Assembly Chairperson Over Muchehiwa’s Abduction 30 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: No Salary Review, No Opening Of Schools – PTUZ 30 Aug 2020
Lets Unite, MDC Is Dead We Can’t Lose Elections To A Dead Party – Matemadanda Appeals To Zanu PF Factionalists 30 Aug 2020
Potato Farmer Talks Potato Seed Production 30 Aug 2020
I Can Now Be Counted Among The Best – Nox On His New Single My Melody 30 Aug 2020
OPINION: ED Is Running Out Of Time – The Standard 30 Aug 2020
Electoral Democracy Is All About Allowing Voters To Decide Who They Want To Represent Them – Obert Gutu 30 Aug 2020
Matabeleland, Masvingo, Manicaland, Midlands To Receive Light Showers This Week – MSD 30 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: Criminalise Enforced Disappearances – ZLHR To The Govt On Victims Of Enforced Disappearances Day 30 Aug 2020
Tweet Announcing Chadwick Boseman’s Death Becomes The Most Liked Tweet Of All Times 30 Aug 2020
Restaurant Collapse In China Leaves 29 Dead and 7 Seriously Injured 30 Aug 2020
Noma T Speaks About Her Single Ngenzeni, Relives GBV Horror Moments 30 Aug 2020
120 Million Tourism Jobs At Risk Due To The COVID-19 Pandemic – UN 30 Aug 2020
Botswana Firm Acquires A 29% Stake In First Mutual Holdings 30 Aug 2020
WATCH: South African President Ramaphosa To Face ANC Integrity Commission 30 Aug 2020
WATCH: 2 Men Hilariously Dramatise How People Who Evade Quarantine Should Be Treated 30 Aug 2020
Govt Critics Advised On How To Reduce Chances Of Poisoning, Abduction 30 Aug 2020
ED Approves Appointment Of Provincial Development Coordinators 30 Aug 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here