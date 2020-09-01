Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Latest revision as of 20:03, 1 September 2020

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
6559 1115 5241 203

Stats last updated: 1 September 2020:2201HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

QUIZ: What You Need To Know About Zimbabwe’s Economy. 01 Sep 2020

Two Bodies Retrieved From Zambezi River After 3-day Search 01 Sep 2020

Unwell Chin’ono Dragged To Court Against Doctor’s Advice 01 Sep 2020

Government Announces Schools Reopening Dates 01 Sep 2020

Zimbabwe Dollar Makes A marginal Gain, Rate At 83.32 01 Sep 2020

Bulawayo Water Supplies Interrupted By Power Surge – Council 01 Sep 2020

Highlanders Coaches Go Two Months Without Pay 01 Sep 2020

Kix Channel Launch On DStv 01 Sep 2020

Victoria Falls Stock Exchange Granted Licence 01 Sep 2020

3 MDC-A Councillors In Kwekwe Defect To Khupe 01 Sep 2020

Reversal Of Land Reform Exposes ZANU PF’s Lack Of Identity And Ideological Bankruptcy – Analyst 01 Sep 2020

Godfrey Kurauone Trial In False Start 01 Sep 2020

WildEarth Pop Up Channel On DStv 01 Sep 2020

Chipanga Demands To Meet ED Over Comatose Economy 01 Sep 2020

South Africa Denies EFF Permission To ‘Blockade’ Beitbridge Border Post 01 Sep 2020

SA Coach Claims Khama Billiat Is An ‘Age Cheat’ 01 Sep 2020

Biti Criticises Government’s Reversal Of Land Reform 01 Sep 2020

Protesters In No Show At The Planned Beitbridge Blockade 01 Sep 2020

ZRP Ropes In Interpol To Help Them Track 4 Armed Robbers Believed To Be Musa Taj Abdul’s Accomplicies 01 Sep 2020

We Hope The Pastoral Letter Can Initiate A Process Of Engagement, Dialogue & Transformation – Bishops 01 Sep 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

