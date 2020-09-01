Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 20:03, 1 September 2020
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|6559
|1115
|5241
|203
Stats last updated: 1 September 2020:2201HRS
Recently Updated
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Tourism in Zimbabwe
- Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
- Comprehensive Agricultural Policy Framework 2012- 2032 (CAFP)
- Douglas Munatsi
- Hopewell Chin'ono
- Doug Coltart
- Foreign Exchange Auction System
- Blessing Dhorobha
- Monetary Policy
- Chivi RDC
- James Magavadani
- Ramson Charema
- Tapiwa Murambi
- Reserve Requirement
- Happiness Makuvire
- Musomeri Alfred Muzonikwa
Recent Zimbabwe News
QUIZ: What You Need To Know About Zimbabwe’s Economy. 01 Sep 2020
Two Bodies Retrieved From Zambezi River After 3-day Search 01 Sep 2020
Unwell Chin’ono Dragged To Court Against Doctor’s Advice 01 Sep 2020
Government Announces Schools Reopening Dates 01 Sep 2020
Zimbabwe Dollar Makes A marginal Gain, Rate At 83.32 01 Sep 2020
Bulawayo Water Supplies Interrupted By Power Surge – Council 01 Sep 2020
Highlanders Coaches Go Two Months Without Pay 01 Sep 2020
Kix Channel Launch On DStv 01 Sep 2020
Victoria Falls Stock Exchange Granted Licence 01 Sep 2020
3 MDC-A Councillors In Kwekwe Defect To Khupe 01 Sep 2020
Reversal Of Land Reform Exposes ZANU PF’s Lack Of Identity And Ideological Bankruptcy – Analyst 01 Sep 2020
Godfrey Kurauone Trial In False Start 01 Sep 2020
WildEarth Pop Up Channel On DStv 01 Sep 2020
Chipanga Demands To Meet ED Over Comatose Economy 01 Sep 2020
South Africa Denies EFF Permission To ‘Blockade’ Beitbridge Border Post 01 Sep 2020
SA Coach Claims Khama Billiat Is An ‘Age Cheat’ 01 Sep 2020
Biti Criticises Government’s Reversal Of Land Reform 01 Sep 2020
Protesters In No Show At The Planned Beitbridge Blockade 01 Sep 2020
ZRP Ropes In Interpol To Help Them Track 4 Armed Robbers Believed To Be Musa Taj Abdul’s Accomplicies 01 Sep 2020
We Hope The Pastoral Letter Can Initiate A Process Of Engagement, Dialogue & Transformation – Bishops 01 Sep 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here