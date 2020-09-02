Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
6638 1182 5250 206

Stats last updated: 2 September 2020:2142HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Hackers Disrupt Govt Officials’ Zoom Meeting 02 Sep 2020

FULL THREAD: Postponing MDC Extraordinary Congress In 2018 Was A Masterstroke – Analyst 02 Sep 2020

Zimbabwean Lawyers Stage Demo At High Court 02 Sep 2020

UK Ambassador Expresses Concern Over Chin’ono’s Prolonged Detention 02 Sep 2020

Khupe, Mwonzora Antics Frustrate Bhebhe 02 Sep 2020

Macheso, Zaka Zaka Reunion Excites Music Fans 02 Sep 2020

ED Appoints Public Service Commission Deputy Chair 02 Sep 2020

Zimbabwe’s Failed Land Reform Proof Of The Perils Of Economic Nationalism – Analyst 02 Sep 2020

Stanbic Donates Classroom Blocks 02 Sep 2020

Hopewell Chin’ono Freed On $10 000 Bail 02 Sep 2020

Govt Grants Mining Concessions To Chinese Firms Inside Conservation Areas 02 Sep 2020

Illegal Forex Dealers In Tight Spot 02 Sep 2020

Highlanders Clear Coaches’ Salary Arrears 02 Sep 2020

Mnangagwa Spokesperson Taunts South Africa 02 Sep 2020

ARTUZ To Consult Stakeholders On Govt Position On Schools Reopening 02 Sep 2020

Econet Terminates E-learning Bundle Facility 02 Sep 2020

Ramaphosa Mediation Sharply Divides ZANU PF 02 Sep 2020

Gweru MP Converts A Council-Owned Cocktail Bar Into A State-Of-The-Art Clinic 02 Sep 2020

Ziyambi Ziyambi Divorcing Wife Of 27 Years 02 Sep 2020

Govt Warns Private Schools Against Hiking Fees Without Approval 02 Sep 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



