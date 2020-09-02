Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 19:43, 2 September 2020
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|6638
|1182
|5250
|206
Stats last updated: 2 September 2020:2142HRS
Recently Updated
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Virginia Mabhiza
- Nomathemba Ndiweni
- Crispan Masuku
- Florence Ziyambi
- Ziyambi Ziyambi
- Leeroy Mavunga
- Hopewell Chin'ono
- Jane Chomunorwa
- Stephen Chiname
- Edward Shuro
- Francis Verengai Chitsa
- Promise Mkwananzi
- Andrew Muridhini
- Jainos Mudonhi
- Jacob Ngarivhume
- Medicine Nyadenga
Recent Zimbabwe News
Hackers Disrupt Govt Officials’ Zoom Meeting 02 Sep 2020
FULL THREAD: Postponing MDC Extraordinary Congress In 2018 Was A Masterstroke – Analyst 02 Sep 2020
Zimbabwean Lawyers Stage Demo At High Court 02 Sep 2020
UK Ambassador Expresses Concern Over Chin’ono’s Prolonged Detention 02 Sep 2020
Khupe, Mwonzora Antics Frustrate Bhebhe 02 Sep 2020
Macheso, Zaka Zaka Reunion Excites Music Fans 02 Sep 2020
ED Appoints Public Service Commission Deputy Chair 02 Sep 2020
Zimbabwe’s Failed Land Reform Proof Of The Perils Of Economic Nationalism – Analyst 02 Sep 2020
Stanbic Donates Classroom Blocks 02 Sep 2020
Hopewell Chin’ono Freed On $10 000 Bail 02 Sep 2020
Govt Grants Mining Concessions To Chinese Firms Inside Conservation Areas 02 Sep 2020
Illegal Forex Dealers In Tight Spot 02 Sep 2020
Highlanders Clear Coaches’ Salary Arrears 02 Sep 2020
Mnangagwa Spokesperson Taunts South Africa 02 Sep 2020
ARTUZ To Consult Stakeholders On Govt Position On Schools Reopening 02 Sep 2020
Econet Terminates E-learning Bundle Facility 02 Sep 2020
Ramaphosa Mediation Sharply Divides ZANU PF 02 Sep 2020
Gweru MP Converts A Council-Owned Cocktail Bar Into A State-Of-The-Art Clinic 02 Sep 2020
Ziyambi Ziyambi Divorcing Wife Of 27 Years 02 Sep 2020
Govt Warns Private Schools Against Hiking Fees Without Approval 02 Sep 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here