Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|
m
|
m
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
! Deaths
! Deaths
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
| 206
| 206
|}
|}
|−
Stats last updated:
|+
Stats last updated: September 2020:
==Recently Updated==
==Recently Updated==
Latest revision as of 18:06, 4 September 2020
Sponsored: Buy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|6837
|1286
|5345
|206
Stats last updated: 4 September 2020:2004HRS
Recently Updated
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Panashe Chigumadzi
- Chenjerai Hove
- Gabriel Nyoni
- Bauren Bote
- Devison Gwirimira
- Mbizvo Rushambwe
- Axcilia Mhuru
- Johnson Diba Nhema
- JefreyTangemhare
- Alois Mazhandu
- Cassiano Chitapaza
- Takawira Mathias Rashai
- Charles Mannie
- Concilia Chinanzvavana
- Brian Kagoro
- Job Sikhala
Recent Zimbabwe News
Authorities Punish Ngarivhume, Chin’ono And Murehwa Vendors Over Chamisa Visit 04 Sep 2020
QUIZ: What You Need To Know About Zimbabwean Writers/Authors. 04 Sep 2020
Russia To Deliver Humanitarian Aid To Zimbabwe – REPORT 04 Sep 2020
ZIFA Eyes October 20 For The Return Of PSL Matches 04 Sep 2020
Cops Pelted With Stones For Enforcing Lockdown 04 Sep 2020
ZUPCO Hikes Fares By 100%, Again 04 Sep 2020
FULL TEXT: Bhejane Trust Statement On Mining Activities In Hwange National Park 04 Sep 2020
Noah Manyika Says He’s Not Desperate To Join ED’s ‘Gravy Train’ 04 Sep 2020
Gabriel Nyoni Joins Cape Umoya 04 Sep 2020
200 000 Passports Printed During Lockdown – Kazembe 04 Sep 2020
Govt Won’t Rush To Lift Coronavirus Curfew – Muchinguri-Kashiri 04 Sep 2020
FULL TEXT: Tourism Minister’s Statement On The Resumption Of Tourism Activities 04 Sep 2020
Govt Prioritising Greedy, Profiteering Cartels Over Well-being Of Hwange Villagers – Malaba 04 Sep 2020
Mafume: Our Mandate Is To Turn Harare Into A Smart City 04 Sep 2020
Mnangagwa Reverses Chiwenga Directive 04 Sep 2020
Alleging That There Is A Crisis Borders On Subversion – Mnangagwa 04 Sep 2020
Econet Hikes Voice, Data And SMS Tariffs 04 Sep 2020
Africa University Announces New Fees In USD 04 Sep 2020
JSC Postpones Public Interviews For Constitutional Court Judges 04 Sep 2020
Govt Invites All Shortlisted Nursing Candidates To Report To The Nearest Nurse Training School For Interviews 04 Sep 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here