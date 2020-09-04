Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Line 9: Line 9:
 
! Deaths
 
! Deaths
 
|-
 
|-
| 6638
+
| 6837
| 1182
+
| 1286
| 5250
+
| 5345
 
| 206
 
| 206
 
|}
 
|}
Stats last updated: 2 September 2020:2142HRS
+
Stats last updated: 4 September 2020:2004HRS
  
 
==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Latest revision as of 18:06, 4 September 2020

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
6837 1286 5345 206

Stats last updated: 4 September 2020:2004HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Authorities Punish Ngarivhume, Chin’ono And Murehwa Vendors Over Chamisa Visit 04 Sep 2020

QUIZ: What You Need To Know About Zimbabwean Writers/Authors. 04 Sep 2020

Russia To Deliver Humanitarian Aid To Zimbabwe – REPORT 04 Sep 2020

ZIFA Eyes October 20 For The Return Of PSL Matches 04 Sep 2020

Cops Pelted With Stones For Enforcing Lockdown 04 Sep 2020

ZUPCO Hikes Fares By 100%, Again 04 Sep 2020

FULL TEXT: Bhejane Trust Statement On Mining Activities In Hwange National Park 04 Sep 2020

Noah Manyika Says He’s Not Desperate To Join ED’s ‘Gravy Train’ 04 Sep 2020

Gabriel Nyoni Joins Cape Umoya 04 Sep 2020

200 000 Passports Printed During Lockdown – Kazembe 04 Sep 2020

Govt Won’t Rush To Lift Coronavirus Curfew – Muchinguri-Kashiri 04 Sep 2020

FULL TEXT: Tourism Minister’s Statement On The Resumption Of Tourism Activities 04 Sep 2020

Govt Prioritising Greedy, Profiteering Cartels Over Well-being Of Hwange Villagers – Malaba 04 Sep 2020

Mafume: Our Mandate Is To Turn Harare Into A Smart City 04 Sep 2020

Mnangagwa Reverses Chiwenga Directive 04 Sep 2020

Alleging That There Is A Crisis Borders On Subversion – Mnangagwa 04 Sep 2020

Econet Hikes Voice, Data And SMS Tariffs 04 Sep 2020

Africa University Announces New Fees In USD 04 Sep 2020

JSC Postpones Public Interviews For Constitutional Court Judges 04 Sep 2020

Govt Invites All Shortlisted Nursing Candidates To Report To The Nearest Nurse Training School For Interviews 04 Sep 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

