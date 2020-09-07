Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
7116 1535 5373 208

Stats last updated: 7 September 2020:0848HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Education Official Receives 200 WhatsApp Messages Daily Against Schools Reopening 07 Sep 2020

Defence Minister Says The Killing Of Chivhu Shooters Is A Warning Against Attacking Security Forces 07 Sep 2020

De Jongh Urges The Nation To Rally Behind FC Platinum In The Champions League 07 Sep 2020

Health Minister Visits Injured Soldiers 07 Sep 2020

My Loyalty Lies With Chamisa – Kwekwe Mayor 07 Sep 2020

Chivhu Shooting Incident, New Details Emerge 07 Sep 2020

Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 05 September 2020 07 Sep 2020

WATCH: South Africa Pledges To Help Mozambique Fight Islamic State Terror Group 06 Sep 2020

International Flights Resume In Nigeria 06 Sep 2020

WATCH: 1 Year Since Mugabe’s Death – Ibbo Mandaza Speaks To SABC 06 Sep 2020

I Don’t Think We Will Be Able To Arrange Any Friendly Matches For The Warriors Before November – Kamambo 06 Sep 2020

Sikhala Applies For Bail At The High Court 06 Sep 2020

Civil Society Groups Lobbying For Young People To Access Reproductive Health Services 06 Sep 2020

42 NGOs Team Up To Help BCC Solve The Bulawayo Water Crisis 06 Sep 2020

30 000 Voters Reject Khupe’s MPs 06 Sep 2020

ZRP Fatally Shoots 2 Men Suspected To Be Chivhu Shooting Incident Gunmen – Report 06 Sep 2020

OPINION: Covid-19: Zimbabwe’s 6 Months Of Lies, Death, Neglect & Uncertainty 06 Sep 2020

Striking Nurses & Doctors Receiving Threatening Calls From Shadowy Characters – Report 06 Sep 2020

Ambassador Nichols Has Created A Basis To “Expel Himself” – Charamba 06 Sep 2020

COVID-19 Update – 05 September 2020, Zimbabwe Records 140 New Cases 06 Sep 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

