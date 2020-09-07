Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|7116
|1535
|5373
|208
Stats last updated: 7 September 2020:0848HRS
Recently Updated
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Benard Chimwango
- Genius Kadungure
- Anita Jaxson
- Vitalis Zvinavashe
- Plot Mhako
- Tocky Vibes
- Tatenda Mombeyarara
- The Motlanthe Commission
- Chihambakwe Commission of Enquiry Report
- Panashe Chigumadzi
- Chenjerai Hove
- Gabriel Nyoni
- Bauren Bote
- Devison Gwirimira
- Mbizvo Rushambwe
- Axcilia Mhuru
Recent Zimbabwe News
Education Official Receives 200 WhatsApp Messages Daily Against Schools Reopening 07 Sep 2020
Defence Minister Says The Killing Of Chivhu Shooters Is A Warning Against Attacking Security Forces 07 Sep 2020
De Jongh Urges The Nation To Rally Behind FC Platinum In The Champions League 07 Sep 2020
Health Minister Visits Injured Soldiers 07 Sep 2020
My Loyalty Lies With Chamisa – Kwekwe Mayor 07 Sep 2020
Chivhu Shooting Incident, New Details Emerge 07 Sep 2020
Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 05 September 2020 07 Sep 2020
WATCH: South Africa Pledges To Help Mozambique Fight Islamic State Terror Group 06 Sep 2020
International Flights Resume In Nigeria 06 Sep 2020
WATCH: 1 Year Since Mugabe’s Death – Ibbo Mandaza Speaks To SABC 06 Sep 2020
I Don’t Think We Will Be Able To Arrange Any Friendly Matches For The Warriors Before November – Kamambo 06 Sep 2020
Sikhala Applies For Bail At The High Court 06 Sep 2020
Civil Society Groups Lobbying For Young People To Access Reproductive Health Services 06 Sep 2020
42 NGOs Team Up To Help BCC Solve The Bulawayo Water Crisis 06 Sep 2020
30 000 Voters Reject Khupe’s MPs 06 Sep 2020
ZRP Fatally Shoots 2 Men Suspected To Be Chivhu Shooting Incident Gunmen – Report 06 Sep 2020
OPINION: Covid-19: Zimbabwe’s 6 Months Of Lies, Death, Neglect & Uncertainty 06 Sep 2020
Striking Nurses & Doctors Receiving Threatening Calls From Shadowy Characters – Report 06 Sep 2020
Ambassador Nichols Has Created A Basis To “Expel Himself” – Charamba 06 Sep 2020
COVID-19 Update – 05 September 2020, Zimbabwe Records 140 New Cases 06 Sep 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here