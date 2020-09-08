Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
7388 1693 5477 218

Stats last updated: 8 September 2020:1930HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Gomba, 6 Others MDC Alliance Councillors Challenge Recall 08 Sep 2020

Domestic & International Flights To Resume On 10 September And 1 October Respectively 08 Sep 2020

Zimbabwe Agricultural Society Appoints Enkelbert Makaure Acting CEO 08 Sep 2020

Hashtags Not Useful To Start Or Sustain A Popular Revolution – Jonathan Moyo 08 Sep 2020

FOREX AUCTION: Zim Dollar Official Rate 08 September 2020 08 Sep 2020

The VP Is Not Planning A Coup – Wadyajena 08 Sep 2020

According To The 2017 Party’s Alliance Agreement, The MDC T Shall Always Provide A Mayor For Harare – Mwonzora 08 Sep 2020

FULL TEXT: The Meeting Will Be Between The ANC And Zanu PF Only – Zanu PF 08 Sep 2020

We Will Not Allow Zanu PF To Take Over Harare City Council – Komichi 08 Sep 2020

Leaked Audio Exposes Former ZESA Boss Sydney Gata’s Alleged Corruption 08 Sep 2020

Fakes News Alert: Some WhatsApp Stories Claiming To Be From Pindula, Are Not. 08 Sep 2020

WATCH: How Facebook VAT Works In Zimbabwe 08 Sep 2020

We Will Continue With Our Protests, EFF Vows To Defy A Court Order Baring Them From Intimidating Clicks 08 Sep 2020

Arrest Malema And Violent EFF Protesters – South Africa’s Democratic Alliance 08 Sep 2020

Highlanders Dismiss Reports That Club Benefactors Are Imposing Their Will On The Team 08 Sep 2020

FULL TEXT: Go Get Permanent Plates, CVR Said They Are Available – ZRP To Motorists 08 Sep 2020

46 People Arrested During Police Raid On Beer Hall 08 Sep 2020

Govt Developing A Video-conferencing & Messaging App 08 Sep 2020

Mambo Dhuterere Drops New Album, ‘Zvino Dzimba Ngoni’ 08 Sep 2020

Tafadzwa Kutinyu Leaves Horoya AC 08 Sep 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

