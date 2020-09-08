Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 17:30, 8 September 2020
Sponsored: Buy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|7388
|1693
|5477
|218
Stats last updated: 8 September 2020:1930HRS
Recently Updated
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Zimbabwe Agricultural Society
- Enkelbert Makaure
- Anxious Masuka
- Beatrice Mtetwa
- Foreign Exchange Auction System
- Jefrey Tangemhare
- Gutu RDC
- Genius Kadungure
- Gutu
- Kaiton Nzembe
- Alfred Nikita Mangena
- Simion Soba
- Douglas Munatsi
- Ndinatse Madzadzure
- Takawira Chezhira
- Gabriel Mapepa
Recent Zimbabwe News
Gomba, 6 Others MDC Alliance Councillors Challenge Recall 08 Sep 2020
Domestic & International Flights To Resume On 10 September And 1 October Respectively 08 Sep 2020
Zimbabwe Agricultural Society Appoints Enkelbert Makaure Acting CEO 08 Sep 2020
Hashtags Not Useful To Start Or Sustain A Popular Revolution – Jonathan Moyo 08 Sep 2020
FOREX AUCTION: Zim Dollar Official Rate 08 September 2020 08 Sep 2020
The VP Is Not Planning A Coup – Wadyajena 08 Sep 2020
According To The 2017 Party’s Alliance Agreement, The MDC T Shall Always Provide A Mayor For Harare – Mwonzora 08 Sep 2020
FULL TEXT: The Meeting Will Be Between The ANC And Zanu PF Only – Zanu PF 08 Sep 2020
We Will Not Allow Zanu PF To Take Over Harare City Council – Komichi 08 Sep 2020
Leaked Audio Exposes Former ZESA Boss Sydney Gata’s Alleged Corruption 08 Sep 2020
Fakes News Alert: Some WhatsApp Stories Claiming To Be From Pindula, Are Not. 08 Sep 2020
WATCH: How Facebook VAT Works In Zimbabwe 08 Sep 2020
We Will Continue With Our Protests, EFF Vows To Defy A Court Order Baring Them From Intimidating Clicks 08 Sep 2020
Arrest Malema And Violent EFF Protesters – South Africa’s Democratic Alliance 08 Sep 2020
Highlanders Dismiss Reports That Club Benefactors Are Imposing Their Will On The Team 08 Sep 2020
FULL TEXT: Go Get Permanent Plates, CVR Said They Are Available – ZRP To Motorists 08 Sep 2020
46 People Arrested During Police Raid On Beer Hall 08 Sep 2020
Govt Developing A Video-conferencing & Messaging App 08 Sep 2020
Mambo Dhuterere Drops New Album, ‘Zvino Dzimba Ngoni’ 08 Sep 2020
Tafadzwa Kutinyu Leaves Horoya AC 08 Sep 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here