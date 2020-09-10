Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
==Recently Updated==
Sponsored: Buy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|7429
|1665
|5542
|222
Stats last updated: 10 September 2020:0814HRS
- Walter Magaya
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Deaf Zimbabwe Trust
- Paidamoyo Chimhini
- Choice Ndoro
- Runyararo Munetsi
- Barbra Nyanyairi
- Solyd The Plug
- Tanyaradzwa Muzinda
- Zachariah Nkomo
- Pascal Gonzo
- Zimbabwe Peace Project
- Crispen Makedenge
- Nikolai Vladimirovic Krasiilnikov
- Godfrey Kurauone
- Vembo Tarusenga
- Collen Maboke
Recent Zimbabwe News
MCD Challenges Expulsion Of MDC Alliance MPs By Khupe 10 Sep 2020
ANC Delegation To Return To Harare Later This Month – REPORT 10 Sep 2020
FULL TEXT: Communique Of ANC And ZANU PF Harare Meeting 10 Sep 2020
Mliswa Demands Investigation Into Nguwaya’s Prison Visits 10 Sep 2020
Mahere Debunks ZBCtv Video Of MDC Trio’s ‘Fake’ Abduction 10 Sep 2020
Civil Servants’ COVID-19 Allowance Extended 10 Sep 2020
Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 09 September 2020 10 Sep 2020
WATCH: We Will Come Back And Meet With The Other Stakeholders – ANC Delegation 09 Sep 2020
Sikhala Bail Hearing Postponed Amid Reports That Magistrates Declined To Sign Docket 09 Sep 2020
ZIPIT Launches ZIPIT Smart: Here Is How It Works 09 Sep 2020
South African National Editors’ Forum Castigates Mangwana & Charamba Over Harrasing Journos 09 Sep 2020
Caster Semenya Loses Appeal To Stop Women With DSD From Taking Testosterone Reducing Drugs 09 Sep 2020
2 NatPham Board Members In Court For Failing To Retire The Company’s MD 09 Sep 2020
Chamisa Who Is Not Representing Anyone Must Dialogue With ED – Church Leader Obadiah Musindo Says There Is No Crisis In Zimbabwe 09 Sep 2020
Govt Planning To Prohibit Planned Kariba Beach Party – Report 09 Sep 2020
Sikhala Is Sick, He Needs Urgent Medical Attention – Wiwa’s Lawyers 09 Sep 2020
WATCH: ED Is Behind The Abductions – Jonathan Moyo 09 Sep 2020
Tanya Muzinda Shortlisted For Nickelodeon Kid Of The Year 2020 Award 09 Sep 2020
20% Increase In Employment Since The Advent Of The Second Republic – NSSA 09 Sep 2020
Stanbic Set To Launch Unique Contactless Debit Cards/POS Machines 09 Sep 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here