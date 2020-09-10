Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

From Pindula
m
m
 
Line 9: Line 9:
 
! Deaths
 
! Deaths
 
|-
 
|-
| 7388
+
| 7429
| 1693
+
| 1665
| 5477
+
| 5542
| 218
+
| 222
 
|}
 
|}
Stats last updated: 8 September 2020:1930HRS
+
Stats last updated: 10 September 2020:0814HRS
  
 
==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Latest revision as of 06:16, 10 September 2020

Sponsored: Buy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
7429 1665 5542 222

Stats last updated: 10 September 2020:0814HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

MCD Challenges Expulsion Of MDC Alliance MPs By Khupe 10 Sep 2020

ANC Delegation To Return To Harare Later This Month – REPORT 10 Sep 2020

FULL TEXT: Communique Of ANC And ZANU PF Harare Meeting 10 Sep 2020

Mliswa Demands Investigation Into Nguwaya’s Prison Visits 10 Sep 2020

Mahere Debunks ZBCtv Video Of MDC Trio’s ‘Fake’ Abduction 10 Sep 2020

Civil Servants’ COVID-19 Allowance Extended 10 Sep 2020

Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 09 September 2020 10 Sep 2020

WATCH: We Will Come Back And Meet With The Other Stakeholders – ANC Delegation 09 Sep 2020

Sikhala Bail Hearing Postponed Amid Reports That Magistrates Declined To Sign Docket 09 Sep 2020

ZIPIT Launches ZIPIT Smart: Here Is How It Works 09 Sep 2020

South African National Editors’ Forum Castigates Mangwana & Charamba Over Harrasing Journos 09 Sep 2020

Caster Semenya Loses Appeal To Stop Women With DSD From Taking Testosterone Reducing Drugs 09 Sep 2020

2 NatPham Board Members In Court For Failing To Retire The Company’s MD 09 Sep 2020

Chamisa Who Is Not Representing Anyone Must Dialogue With ED – Church Leader Obadiah Musindo Says There Is No Crisis In Zimbabwe 09 Sep 2020

Govt Planning To Prohibit Planned Kariba Beach Party – Report 09 Sep 2020

Sikhala Is Sick, He Needs Urgent Medical Attention – Wiwa’s Lawyers 09 Sep 2020

WATCH: ED Is Behind The Abductions – Jonathan Moyo 09 Sep 2020

Tanya Muzinda Shortlisted For Nickelodeon Kid Of The Year 2020 Award 09 Sep 2020

20% Increase In Employment Since The Advent Of The Second Republic – NSSA 09 Sep 2020

Stanbic Set To Launch Unique Contactless Debit Cards/POS Machines 09 Sep 2020


Click for more

Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=92272"