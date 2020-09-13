Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 17:25, 13 September 2020
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|7508
|1609
|5675
|224
Stats last updated: 13 September 2020:1924HRS
Recent Zimbabwe News
Manica Diamonds Midfielder Last Jesi To Join Sudan’s Al Hilal 13 Sep 2020
BREAKING: Khupe To Be Sworn In As The Official Opposition Leader In Parly On Tuesday 13 Sep 2020
FULL THREAD: #FakeEvidence – Team Pachedu Debunks The ZBC Documentary That Claims MDC Trio Abductions Were Fake 13 Sep 2020
Zimbabweans Launch A #BoycottChickenInn Campaign On Twitter 13 Sep 2020
WATCH: You Can Be A State President But Not A People’s President – Chamisa 13 Sep 2020
President Mnangagwa Please Release The ZINASU President – Professor Lumumba 13 Sep 2020
ZIFA Hopeful The Warriors Will Play Algeria At Home 13 Sep 2020
Chinamasa’s Aggressive & Unrestrained Remarks Are Unconstitutional & A Threat To Our Right To Challenge The Government – MDC Alliance 13 Sep 2020
Unlicensed Pirate Taxi Driver Fleeing From Police Ploughs Into 4 Pedestrians, Kills 1 13 Sep 2020
US$23 Million Recorded In NRZ Books For A Non Existent Asset – Report 13 Sep 2020
A Herd Of Over 100 Buffalos Terrorise Bulilima Villagers 13 Sep 2020
We Should Not Be Afraid Of Telling The Truth Because We Will Be Thrown Into Prison – Hopewell Chin’ono 13 Sep 2020
OPINION: ZIMSEC Exams: Unfair Test For The Rural Candidates – The Standard 13 Sep 2020
ZRP Arrests 2 Bulawayo Drunk Teenagers For Fatally Assaulting A Man 13 Sep 2020
Tongai Moyo’s Son Releases A Song Seemingly Directed To His Half Brother Peter Moyo 13 Sep 2020
Dont Worry The 13th Cheque Is Coming – Mthuli Ncube Promises Civil Servants A Bonus 13 Sep 2020
Turkish Embassy, Mthili Ncube, Elifasi Mashaba Donate Water Infrastructure To BCC 13 Sep 2020
Govt To Put Trackers On All Govt Vehicle – Report 13 Sep 2020
Zanu Is Now A Threat To People Of Zimbabwe – Biti Dismisses Chinamasa’s Threats 13 Sep 2020
By 2023 The Country Will Be Able To Produce About 5 000MW – Soda Zhemu 13 Sep 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here