==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
7576 1569 5783 224

Stats last updated: 15 September 2020:2213HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

ZIMSEC Extends November Exam Registration Deadline 15 Sep 2020

Inter-city Travel Ban Lifted, Registrar General, VID Offices To Reopen 15 Sep 2020

Residents Castigate Khupe For ‘Crippling Service Delivery’ 15 Sep 2020

Full Text: High Court Summons Attorney General Over Devolution – ZLHR 15 Sep 2020

UPDATE: Police To Impound All Vehicles Without Number Plates 15 Sep 2020

ZESA Announces Moderate Load Shedding Tonight 15 Sep 2020

Zimbabwe Dollar Gains Again, Now $81.70 15 Sep 2020

Despite Easing Of Lockdown, Coronavirus Remains A Threat – Mutsvangwa 15 Sep 2020

Kapini Faces Uncertain Future At Highlands Park 15 Sep 2020

UK Following ‘Very Closely’ Hopewell Chin’ono Trial 15 Sep 2020

University Of Zimbabwe Announces Reopening Dates 15 Sep 2020

Full Text: ANC Statement On The Meeting With ZANU PF In Harare 15 Sep 2020

Police ‘Discharge’ Joanna Mamombe From Hospital 15 Sep 2020

ANC To Pay Full Cost Of Airforce Jet ‘Lift’ For Zimbabwe Trip 15 Sep 2020

ZANU PF Created Khupe’s MDC-T To Destroy Genuine Opposition In Zim – Analyst 15 Sep 2020

Khupe Recalls 5 MDC Alliance Councillors In Marondera 15 Sep 2020

Full Text: Suspended ZESA Boss, Sydney Gata Reinstated 15 Sep 2020

Khupe Fires Gwanda Mayor & 8 MDC-A Councillors In Bulawayo 15 Sep 2020

Warrant Of Arrest Issued For Mamombe 15 Sep 2020

I Meant To Say Zanu Is Open For Dialogue, Litigation Or Forming A Transitional Govt – Matemadanda Renounce “We Will Use Other Means If Elections Fail” Statements 15 Sep 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

