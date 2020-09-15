Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 20:15, 15 September 2020
Sponsored: Buy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|7576
|1569
|5783
|224
Stats last updated: 15 September 2020:2213HRS
Recently Updated
- Joseph Bunga
- Welcome to Pindula
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Cook Off
- Kutsime
- Cook Off (2017 film)
- Battle of the Chefs
- Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA)
- Zimbabwe Environmental Lawyers Association (ZELA)
- Mutuso Dhliwayo
- Tumai Murombo
- Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association Wildlife Programming
- Joana Mamombe
- Ocean Heart Environmental Consultancy
- Moline Mayahle
- Sydney Gata
- Last Jesi
- Harare Laundromat & Dry Cleaning Services in Zimbabwe
Recent Zimbabwe News
ZIMSEC Extends November Exam Registration Deadline 15 Sep 2020
Inter-city Travel Ban Lifted, Registrar General, VID Offices To Reopen 15 Sep 2020
Residents Castigate Khupe For ‘Crippling Service Delivery’ 15 Sep 2020
Full Text: High Court Summons Attorney General Over Devolution – ZLHR 15 Sep 2020
UPDATE: Police To Impound All Vehicles Without Number Plates 15 Sep 2020
ZESA Announces Moderate Load Shedding Tonight 15 Sep 2020
Zimbabwe Dollar Gains Again, Now $81.70 15 Sep 2020
Despite Easing Of Lockdown, Coronavirus Remains A Threat – Mutsvangwa 15 Sep 2020
Kapini Faces Uncertain Future At Highlands Park 15 Sep 2020
UK Following ‘Very Closely’ Hopewell Chin’ono Trial 15 Sep 2020
University Of Zimbabwe Announces Reopening Dates 15 Sep 2020
Full Text: ANC Statement On The Meeting With ZANU PF In Harare 15 Sep 2020
Police ‘Discharge’ Joanna Mamombe From Hospital 15 Sep 2020
ANC To Pay Full Cost Of Airforce Jet ‘Lift’ For Zimbabwe Trip 15 Sep 2020
ZANU PF Created Khupe’s MDC-T To Destroy Genuine Opposition In Zim – Analyst 15 Sep 2020
Khupe Recalls 5 MDC Alliance Councillors In Marondera 15 Sep 2020
Full Text: Suspended ZESA Boss, Sydney Gata Reinstated 15 Sep 2020
Khupe Fires Gwanda Mayor & 8 MDC-A Councillors In Bulawayo 15 Sep 2020
Warrant Of Arrest Issued For Mamombe 15 Sep 2020
I Meant To Say Zanu Is Open For Dialogue, Litigation Or Forming A Transitional Govt – Matemadanda Renounce “We Will Use Other Means If Elections Fail” Statements 15 Sep 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here