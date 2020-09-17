Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|
m
|
m
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
! Deaths
! Deaths
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
| 224
| 224
|}
|}
|−
Stats last updated:
|+
Stats last updated: September 2020:
==Recently Updated==
==Recently Updated==
Latest revision as of 07:48, 17 September 2020
Sponsored: Buy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|7598
|1551
|5823
|224
Stats last updated: 17 September 2020:0947HRS
Recently Updated
- Vusa Mkhaya
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Hwange National Park
- Afrochine Energy
- Zimbabwe Zhongxin Coal Mining Group
- Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA)
- Rifa Conservation Education Camp
- Zimbabwe Hunters Association
- Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
- Kutsime
- Tourism in Zimbabwe
- Ministry of Mines and Mining Development
- Masvingo
- Daniel Mberikunashe
- Masvingo Municipality
- Sengerai Manyanga
- Babylon Beta
Recent Zimbabwe News
OPINION: Biti Attempting To Ensnare Monetary Authorities For Political Gain – The Herald 17 Sep 2020
ED Appoints Mtsvangwa Leader Of Government Business In The Senate 17 Sep 2020
Water Company Takes Marry Chiwenga To Court Over $6000 Water Debt 17 Sep 2020
Mwonzora Plotting To Recall All MPs And Councillors Who Attended Miriam Mushayi’s Funeral – Report 17 Sep 2020
Azam Gives Prince Dube A Special T-shirt In Admiration Of His Services – Report 17 Sep 2020
Kapini Reveals How He Started His Side Hustle 17 Sep 2020
Mwenezi Family Spends 5 Days With Daughter In Law’s Corpse As Her Relatives Demand Lobola 17 Sep 2020
Dickson Mafias, Tongai Kasukuwere “Desperately” Seeking Readmission Into Zanu PF – Report 17 Sep 2020
ZRP Impounds 12 000 Kombies And Unregistered Vehicles Countrywide 17 Sep 2020
Mamombe Should Be Examined By 2 Government Doctors – State 17 Sep 2020
Joanna Was Shopping On The Day She Was Alleged To Be Hospitalised – Prosecutor 17 Sep 2020
Government Completes 11 Isolation Centres – Mutsvangwa 16 Sep 2020
Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 16 September 2020 16 Sep 2020
QUIZ: What You Need To Know About Zimbabwe’s Environmental Rights. 16 Sep 2020
Kurauone Speaks On Conditions At Masvingo Remand Prison 16 Sep 2020
‘It’s Called Game Management’, Chipezeze Responds To Pitso’s Time-wasting Accusations 16 Sep 2020
Marking Of June 2020 ZIMSEC Exams Yet To Start 16 Sep 2020
ED: Opposition Parties Can Only Dream Of Meeting South African Envoys 16 Sep 2020
Magistrate Cancels Warrant Of Arrest For Mamombe 16 Sep 2020
Retailers Welcome Extension Of Business Operating Hours 16 Sep 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here