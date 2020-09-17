Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

From Pindula
m
m
 
Line 9: Line 9:
 
! Deaths
 
! Deaths
 
|-
 
|-
| 7576
+
| 7598
| 1569
+
| 1551
| 5783
+
| 5823
 
| 224
 
| 224
 
|}
 
|}
Stats last updated: 15 September 2020:2213HRS
+
Stats last updated: 17 September 2020:0947HRS
  
 
==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Latest revision as of 07:48, 17 September 2020

Sponsored: Buy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
7598 1551 5823 224

Stats last updated: 17 September 2020:0947HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

OPINION: Biti Attempting To Ensnare Monetary Authorities For Political Gain – The Herald 17 Sep 2020

ED Appoints Mtsvangwa Leader Of Government Business In The Senate 17 Sep 2020

Water Company Takes Marry Chiwenga To Court Over $6000 Water Debt 17 Sep 2020

Mwonzora Plotting To Recall All MPs And Councillors Who Attended Miriam Mushayi’s Funeral – Report 17 Sep 2020

Azam Gives Prince Dube A Special T-shirt In Admiration Of His Services – Report 17 Sep 2020

Kapini Reveals How He Started His Side Hustle 17 Sep 2020

Mwenezi Family Spends 5 Days With Daughter In Law’s Corpse As Her Relatives Demand Lobola 17 Sep 2020

Dickson Mafias, Tongai Kasukuwere “Desperately” Seeking Readmission Into Zanu PF – Report 17 Sep 2020

ZRP Impounds 12 000 Kombies And Unregistered Vehicles Countrywide 17 Sep 2020

Mamombe Should Be Examined By 2 Government Doctors – State 17 Sep 2020

Joanna Was Shopping On The Day She Was Alleged To Be Hospitalised – Prosecutor 17 Sep 2020

Government Completes 11 Isolation Centres – Mutsvangwa 16 Sep 2020

Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 16 September 2020 16 Sep 2020

QUIZ: What You Need To Know About Zimbabwe’s Environmental Rights. 16 Sep 2020

Kurauone Speaks On Conditions At Masvingo Remand Prison 16 Sep 2020

‘It’s Called Game Management’, Chipezeze Responds To Pitso’s Time-wasting Accusations 16 Sep 2020

Marking Of June 2020 ZIMSEC Exams Yet To Start 16 Sep 2020

ED: Opposition Parties Can Only Dream Of Meeting South African Envoys 16 Sep 2020

Magistrate Cancels Warrant Of Arrest For Mamombe 16 Sep 2020

Retailers Welcome Extension Of Business Operating Hours 16 Sep 2020


Click for more

Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=92480"