Latest revision as of 21:07, 20 September 2020
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|7683
|1534
|5924
|225
Stats last updated: 20 September 2020:2306HRS
Recent Zimbabwe News
Zimbabwe Still To Make A Decision About Reopening Borders Especially Beitbridge Border Post 20 Sep 2020
4 Siblings Die In One Month In A Suspected Case Of Avenging Spirits 20 Sep 2020
Mutasa Central Constituency Has No Mortuary – Report 20 Sep 2020
Speeding Bulk Water Delivery Truck Kills 2 Cycling Teenagers In Borrowdale 20 Sep 2020
Khupe Claiming The MDC Alliance Name Is A Testimony Of Desperation On Her Part – Political Analysts 20 Sep 2020
“I Never Imagined It” – Feli Nandi Speaks After Collabo With Trevor Dongo Hits 100k Views On YouTube 20 Sep 2020
Horror Stories Of How Perrance Shiri Executed Gukurahundi Massacres Emerge 20 Sep 2020
LIST: Chevron’s Provisional Squad For The Pakistani Tour 20 Sep 2020
Zimbabwe Spending Close To A Billion A Year To Import Grains – Report 20 Sep 2020
Teachers Are Now Makorokozas Because Of Poverty – ZIMTA 20 Sep 2020
It All Starts With Zanu PF Leaders Agreeing That We Need Dialogue & South Africa Has A Critical Role To Play – Tshinga Dube 20 Sep 2020
Govt Promises To Build 200 000 Houses By 2023 – Daniel Garwe 20 Sep 2020
President Mnangagwa May You Please Take The People Of Zimbabwe Back To The Good Old Days Where They Had A Better Life 20 Sep 2020
Unlike You, Khupe Mwonzora & Komichi Never Transported Mugabe’s Gushungo Dairly – Mwonzora Takes A swipe At Chamisa, Insinuates Chamisa Was Bought By Zanu PF 20 Sep 2020
Our Party Is Slowly On The Rise – Mwonzora On Successful Engagements With International Diplomats 20 Sep 2020
Repression In Zimbabwe Hits A New Low – Chamisa On The Attack Of ZINASU President Takudzwa Ngadziore 20 Sep 2020
Govt Gives AMA The Green Light To Issue Specialised Trade Permits To Legalise Cannabis Trade Related Activities In Zimbabwe 20 Sep 2020
Zanu PF’s Bond With The ANC Is Unbreakable, The MDC and G40 Are Trying To Forge A Shot-Gun Marriage With The ANC – Chris Mtsvangwa 20 Sep 2020
Jonathan Kadzura’s Family Says The Executor Looted $250k From His Estate 20 Sep 2020
For Now We Want To Remain With One Transport System – Govt On Crafting A Plan For Urban Commuters 20 Sep 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
