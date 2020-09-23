Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 15:49, 23 September 2020
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|7711
|1506
|5979
|226
Stats last updated: 23 September 2020:1748HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
ED Will Be Digging His Own Political Grave If He Fails To Talk To All Political Parties & Unite All People – Rugare Gumbo 23 Sep 2020
ZIFA Investigates S_xual Harassment Allegations Levelled Against One Of Its Board Members 23 Sep 2020
South African Police Hunting For A Zimbabwean Man Suspected To Have Been Involved In A Double Murder 23 Sep 2020
WATCH: Wild Is Life Trust And ZEN’s Unique Jerusalema Challenge Featuring Elephants And Giraffes 23 Sep 2020
Terrence Dzvukamanja Joins Orlando Pirates 23 Sep 2020
Tapiwa Mashakada Says Veterans Of The Liberation Struggle Are Celebrated Regardless Of One’s Political Persuasion 23 Sep 2020
Bindura North MP Breaks Down In Parly As He Remembers Shiri 23 Sep 2020
Kasukuwere & His G40 Comrades In The Cabinet Were Hanging Very Lowly On The Skirts Of Grace Mugabe – Chinamasa 23 Sep 2020
The Chevrons Granted Permission To Tour Pakistan By The Govt 23 Sep 2020
Kapini Finds New Club Days After Being Offloaded By Highlands Park 23 Sep 2020
Govt Allows Zimbabwe Golf Association To Hold Competitions 23 Sep 2020
Dont Associate Perrance Shiri With Gukuranhundi, He Was Just A Commander – Temba Mliswa 23 Sep 2020
Govt Stance On Return Of Kombis 23 Sep 2020
Recalled MDC-Alliance MPs Want Judge Removed From Their Case 23 Sep 2020
Chin’ono Speaks On Deplorable State Of Prisons 23 Sep 2020
Khupe’s Candidate Wins Marondera Mayoral Race 23 Sep 2020
Women Call For Safety Nets To Address Lockdown Effects 23 Sep 2020
War Vets Say Ex-Farm Workers Have To Be Compensated 23 Sep 2020
Ramaphosa Takes Zimbabwe’s Anti-Sanctions Agenda To UN 23 Sep 2020
Villagers Stop Mining At Matobo Hills World Heritage Site 23 Sep 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here