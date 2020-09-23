Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Sponsored: Buy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
7711 1506 5979 226

Stats last updated: 23 September 2020:1748HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

ED Will Be Digging His Own Political Grave If He Fails To Talk To All Political Parties & Unite All People – Rugare Gumbo 23 Sep 2020

ZIFA Investigates S_xual Harassment Allegations Levelled Against One Of Its Board Members 23 Sep 2020

South African Police Hunting For A Zimbabwean Man Suspected To Have Been Involved In A Double Murder 23 Sep 2020

WATCH: Wild Is Life Trust And ZEN’s Unique Jerusalema Challenge Featuring Elephants And Giraffes 23 Sep 2020

Terrence Dzvukamanja Joins Orlando Pirates 23 Sep 2020

Tapiwa Mashakada Says Veterans Of The Liberation Struggle Are Celebrated Regardless Of One’s Political Persuasion 23 Sep 2020

Bindura North MP Breaks Down In Parly As He Remembers Shiri 23 Sep 2020

Kasukuwere & His G40 Comrades In The Cabinet Were Hanging Very Lowly On The Skirts Of Grace Mugabe – Chinamasa 23 Sep 2020

The Chevrons Granted Permission To Tour Pakistan By The Govt 23 Sep 2020

Kapini Finds New Club Days After Being Offloaded By Highlands Park 23 Sep 2020

Govt Allows Zimbabwe Golf Association To Hold Competitions 23 Sep 2020

Dont Associate Perrance Shiri With Gukuranhundi, He Was Just A Commander – Temba Mliswa 23 Sep 2020

Govt Stance On Return Of Kombis 23 Sep 2020

Recalled MDC-Alliance MPs Want Judge Removed From Their Case 23 Sep 2020

Chin’ono Speaks On Deplorable State Of Prisons 23 Sep 2020

Khupe’s Candidate Wins Marondera Mayoral Race 23 Sep 2020

Women Call For Safety Nets To Address Lockdown Effects 23 Sep 2020

War Vets Say Ex-Farm Workers Have To Be Compensated 23 Sep 2020

Ramaphosa Takes Zimbabwe’s Anti-Sanctions Agenda To UN 23 Sep 2020

Villagers Stop Mining At Matobo Hills World Heritage Site 23 Sep 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

