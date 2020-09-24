Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 07:18, 24 September 2020
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|7725
|1491
|6007
|227
Stats last updated: 24 September 2020:0917HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
Zim Students Say USA Offered Them Visas To Protest Against Govt 24 Sep 2020
Sikhala Says Chikurubi Prison Must Be Shutdown 24 Sep 2020
Air Zimbabwe Resumes Domestic Flights 24 Sep 2020
Mugabe’s Nephew Says Army Is Using ZANU PF As A Cover 24 Sep 2020
Ruling On Mamombe’s Mental Exam Case Today 24 Sep 2020
Murder Probe: “There Could Be Many Unreported Child Murder Cases” 24 Sep 2020
Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 23 September 2020 24 Sep 2020
Suarez Leaves Barcelona For La Liga Rivals 24 Sep 2020
ZESA Hikes Electricity Tariffs 23 Sep 2020
Prisca Mupfumira Trial Date Set 23 Sep 2020
A Blast From The Past : “The T In MDC T Stands For Thokozani, Ditch Her, Tsvangirayi Gave Us MDC Alliance” – Komichi 23 Sep 2020
Govt To Set Up A Number Plate Manufacturing Plant 23 Sep 2020
QUIZ: What You Need To Know About Zimbabwean Celebrities In The Arts Industry. 23 Sep 2020
ED Will Be Digging His Own Political Grave If He Fails To Talk To All Political Parties & Unite All People – Rugare Gumbo 23 Sep 2020
ZIFA Investigates S_xual Harassment Allegations Levelled Against One Of Its Board Members 23 Sep 2020
South African Police Hunting For A Zimbabwean Man Suspected To Have Been Involved In A Double Murder 23 Sep 2020
WATCH: Wild Is Life Trust And ZEN’s Unique Jerusalema Challenge Featuring Elephants And Giraffes 23 Sep 2020
Terrence Dzvukamanja Joins Orlando Pirates 23 Sep 2020
Tapiwa Mashakada Says Veterans Of The Liberation Struggle Are Celebrated Regardless Of One’s Political Persuasion 23 Sep 2020
Bindura North MP Breaks Down In Parly As He Remembers Shiri 23 Sep 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
