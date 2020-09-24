Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Latest revision as of 07:18, 24 September 2020

Sponsored: Buy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
7725 1491 6007 227

Stats last updated: 24 September 2020:0917HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Zim Students Say USA Offered Them Visas To Protest Against Govt 24 Sep 2020

Sikhala Says Chikurubi Prison Must Be Shutdown 24 Sep 2020

Air Zimbabwe Resumes Domestic Flights 24 Sep 2020

Mugabe’s Nephew Says Army Is Using ZANU PF As A Cover 24 Sep 2020

Ruling On Mamombe’s Mental Exam Case Today 24 Sep 2020

Murder Probe: “There Could Be Many Unreported Child Murder Cases” 24 Sep 2020

Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 23 September 2020 24 Sep 2020

Suarez Leaves Barcelona For La Liga Rivals 24 Sep 2020

ZESA Hikes Electricity Tariffs 23 Sep 2020

Prisca Mupfumira Trial Date Set 23 Sep 2020

A Blast From The Past : “The T In MDC T Stands For Thokozani, Ditch Her, Tsvangirayi Gave Us MDC Alliance” – Komichi 23 Sep 2020

Govt To Set Up A Number Plate Manufacturing Plant 23 Sep 2020

QUIZ: What You Need To Know About Zimbabwean Celebrities In The Arts Industry. 23 Sep 2020

ED Will Be Digging His Own Political Grave If He Fails To Talk To All Political Parties & Unite All People – Rugare Gumbo 23 Sep 2020

ZIFA Investigates S_xual Harassment Allegations Levelled Against One Of Its Board Members 23 Sep 2020

South African Police Hunting For A Zimbabwean Man Suspected To Have Been Involved In A Double Murder 23 Sep 2020

WATCH: Wild Is Life Trust And ZEN’s Unique Jerusalema Challenge Featuring Elephants And Giraffes 23 Sep 2020

Terrence Dzvukamanja Joins Orlando Pirates 23 Sep 2020

Tapiwa Mashakada Says Veterans Of The Liberation Struggle Are Celebrated Regardless Of One’s Political Persuasion 23 Sep 2020

Bindura North MP Breaks Down In Parly As He Remembers Shiri 23 Sep 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

