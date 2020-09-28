Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Latest revision as of 04:12, 28 September 2020

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
7812 1479 6106 227

Stats last updated: 28 September 2020:0610HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

South Africa Police Block Planned Beitbridge Protest 28 Sep 2020

MDC-T Youths Hand Over Harvest House To MDC Alliance 28 Sep 2020

Malawi President Set For 2-day Visit To Zimbabwe 28 Sep 2020

Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 27 September 2020 28 Sep 2020

ZRP Looking For 30 MaShurugwi That Wreaked Havoc At A Business Center In Fort Rixon 27 Sep 2020

WATCH: A 10 Member Chinese Medical Team Jets In 27 Sep 2020

6% Rural Electrification Levy Not Enough – Zhemu Soda 27 Sep 2020

Angry Mob Attacks MDC T Youths Trying To Besiege MDC Alliance Offices In Kwekwe – Report 27 Sep 2020

ED Wants Trial Of Murehwa Boy’s Murder Accelerated 27 Sep 2020

Football Return Might Be Impossible This Year – Sceptical Tutisani 27 Sep 2020

Naledi Maunganidze To Contest As The Zanu PF Candidate For KIller Zivhu’s Seat 27 Sep 2020

ED’s Nephew Natare Not Happy With “Leaking Classified Secret Information To The MDC Alliance” Tags 27 Sep 2020

Suspended ZACC Commissioner Moves To Stop ZACC From Withdrawing His Security 27 Sep 2020

Bulawayo Water Rationing Schedule To Be Relaxed 27 Sep 2020

Zimbabwe Ambassador To The UK Fingered In London Govt Residence’s $1.2 Million Renovations Scandal 27 Sep 2020

Khupe Planning To Recall Chamisa’s VP, Prince Dubeko Sibanda, Matewu, Makoni And Gonese – Report 27 Sep 2020

ZimParks Lament Elephant Overpopulation 27 Sep 2020

55 People Die Due To Animal Attacks In 2020 27 Sep 2020

Govt To Recruit 6000 Teachers As Schools Reopen 27 Sep 2020

ANC Trip To Zim: Ramaphosa Docks Defence Minister’s Salary For 3 Months For Letting The ANC Use The Air Force Jet 27 Sep 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

