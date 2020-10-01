Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|7850
|1310
|6312
|228
Stats last updated: 1 October 2020:1956HRS
Recently Updated
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Chrispen Charumbira
- Law Society of Zimbabwe
- Sam Nyamhanga
- Tsitsi Dangarembga
- The Book of Not
- Takudzwa Ngadziore
- Chipo Robina Shambare
- Itai Kumbirai Rutsito
- Robert Mabvuta
- Chimsoro Christopher Chikukwa
- Godfrey Matimura
- Albert Nyakarize
- Sydney Nyatsine
- Kwanisai Dende
- Shepherd Chipuriro
- Jasper Masango
Recent Zimbabwe News
Cain Mathema Threatens To Replace Striking Teachers With Unemployed Teachers – Report 01 Oct 2020
Land Borders To Remain Closed To The Public – Govt 01 Oct 2020
Crispen Charumbira Granted $10 000 Bail 01 Oct 2020
Khupe Recalls 10 MDC Alliance MPs 01 Oct 2020
South Africa Opens Borders To All African Counties 01 Oct 2020
Telecel Loses Over 100k Subscribers – Report 01 Oct 2020
Harare Residents Illegally Selling Stands Acquired Through The Council’s Housing Scheme – Report 01 Oct 2020
Mudzuri Recovers From COVId-19 01 Oct 2020
WATCH: Those Who Prefer Confrontation Have No Place In Our Country – Mnangagwa Warns Opponents 01 Oct 2020
Out-Of-Control ZUPCO Bus Nearly Kills Pedestrian 01 Oct 2020
State Says Sikhala’s Docket Almost Complete 01 Oct 2020
230 Junior Doctors Set To Be Appointed Under Military – Leaked Letter 01 Oct 2020
MDC MPs Approach Speaker Over Mamombe’s Detention 01 Oct 2020
Nurses Told They’re The “Backbone Of Health System” 01 Oct 2020
Govt Set To Resume Salary Negotiations With Workers 01 Oct 2020
President Mnangagwa’s Aide In Farm Invasion Storm 01 Oct 2020
SA’s Revenue Authority Speaks As Borders Reopen 01 Oct 2020
Zimbabwe Expects 50k Job Losses This Year 01 Oct 2020
ED’s SACU Goes After Top Magistrate 01 Oct 2020
Chinese Firm Violates Money Laundering Laws 01 Oct 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
