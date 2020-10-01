Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Line 9: Line 9:
 
! Deaths
 
! Deaths
 
|-
 
|-
| 7838
+
| 7850
| 1307
+
| 1310
| 6303
+
| 6312
 
| 228
 
| 228
 
|}
 
|}
Stats last updated: 30 September 2020:2302HRS
+
Stats last updated: 1 October 2020:1956HRS
  
 
==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Latest revision as of 17:57, 1 October 2020

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
7850 1310 6312 228

Stats last updated: 1 October 2020:1956HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Cain Mathema Threatens To Replace Striking Teachers With Unemployed Teachers – Report 01 Oct 2020

Land Borders To Remain Closed To The Public – Govt 01 Oct 2020

Crispen Charumbira Granted $10 000 Bail 01 Oct 2020

Khupe Recalls 10 MDC Alliance MPs 01 Oct 2020

South Africa Opens Borders To All African Counties 01 Oct 2020

Telecel Loses Over 100k Subscribers – Report 01 Oct 2020

Harare Residents Illegally Selling Stands Acquired Through The Council’s Housing Scheme – Report 01 Oct 2020

Mudzuri Recovers From COVId-19 01 Oct 2020

WATCH: Those Who Prefer Confrontation Have No Place In Our Country – Mnangagwa Warns Opponents 01 Oct 2020

Out-Of-Control ZUPCO Bus Nearly Kills Pedestrian 01 Oct 2020

State Says Sikhala’s Docket Almost Complete 01 Oct 2020

230 Junior Doctors Set To Be Appointed Under Military – Leaked Letter 01 Oct 2020

MDC MPs Approach Speaker Over Mamombe’s Detention 01 Oct 2020

Nurses Told They’re The “Backbone Of Health System” 01 Oct 2020

Govt Set To Resume Salary Negotiations With Workers 01 Oct 2020

President Mnangagwa’s Aide In Farm Invasion Storm 01 Oct 2020

SA’s Revenue Authority Speaks As Borders Reopen 01 Oct 2020

Zimbabwe Expects 50k Job Losses This Year 01 Oct 2020

ED’s SACU Goes After Top Magistrate 01 Oct 2020

Chinese Firm Violates Money Laundering Laws 01 Oct 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



