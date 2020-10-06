Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

From Pindula
m
m
 
Line 9: Line 9:
 
! Deaths
 
! Deaths
 
|-
 
|-
| 7850
+
| 7898
| 1310
+
| 1246
| 6312
+
| 6424
 
| 228
 
| 228
 
|}
 
|}
Stats last updated: 1 October 2020:1956HRS
+
Stats last updated: 6 October 2020:1951HRS
  
 
==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Latest revision as of 17:53, 6 October 2020

Sponsored: Buy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
7898 1246 6424 228

Stats last updated: 6 October 2020:1951HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

We Have No Recovery Plan As Yet – Ramaphosa 06 Oct 2020

Prince Dube Not Joining The Warriors In The Friendly Match Against Malawi 06 Oct 2020

BCC Urges Businesses Selling Their Wares In Forex To Pay Their Rates In Forex 06 Oct 2020

FOREX AUCTION: Zim Dollar Official Rate 05 October 2020 06 Oct 2020

MDC Alliance’s Remaining Councilor Wins Gwanda Mayoral Elections 06 Oct 2020

High Court Orders Mai TT To Pay Her Ex-Friend $500K 06 Oct 2020

Khupe’s Axe Hangs Over Chinhoyi Mayor & 80 MDC Alliance Councilors 06 Oct 2020

Striking Teachers Vow To Continue With Their Strike 06 Oct 2020

The Flight Of Angels To Resume In Victoria Falls 06 Oct 2020

MDC Alliance Wins Beitbridge Mayoral Election 06 Oct 2020

Tongai Dehwa Moyo’s Sons Reconcile 06 Oct 2020

Chamisa & Allies Not Welcome At The MDC T Congress – Mwonzora 06 Oct 2020

Latest On Major Football Transfer: Man U Sign 4 Players 06 Oct 2020

Kagame Has Not Appointed 19-Year-Old As ICT Minister – Report 06 Oct 2020

Malawi President Retreats On “1m Jobs” Election Promise 06 Oct 2020

WATCH: Trump’s “Reckless” Return To White House 06 Oct 2020

Illegal Sand Mining Reach Alarming Levels 06 Oct 2020

Kadewere, Bonne Out Of Malawi Clash 06 Oct 2020

Speeding Vehicle Kills Helpers Assisting Trapped Motorist 06 Oct 2020

Mwonzora Asks Chamisa “When MDC-T Ceased Being A ZANU PF Project” 06 Oct 2020


Click for more

Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=92979"