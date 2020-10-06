Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|7898
|1246
|6424
|228
Stats last updated: 6 October 2020:1951HRS
Recently Updated
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Foreign Exchange Auction System
- Council for Legal Education in Zimbabwe
- Bills of Exchange Act in Zimbabwe
- Ruphus Chigudu
- Financial Regulation and Supervision in Zimbabwe
- Brighton Tuwaya
- Tapiwanashe Mutsimba
- Trust Nhokovedzo
- Danny That Guy
- Danis Dube
- DannyThatGuy
- 2 Broke Twimbos
- Phil Chard
- Blessing Karimatsenga
- Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
- Shadreck Ngwenya
Recent Zimbabwe News
We Have No Recovery Plan As Yet – Ramaphosa 06 Oct 2020
Prince Dube Not Joining The Warriors In The Friendly Match Against Malawi 06 Oct 2020
BCC Urges Businesses Selling Their Wares In Forex To Pay Their Rates In Forex 06 Oct 2020
FOREX AUCTION: Zim Dollar Official Rate 05 October 2020 06 Oct 2020
MDC Alliance’s Remaining Councilor Wins Gwanda Mayoral Elections 06 Oct 2020
High Court Orders Mai TT To Pay Her Ex-Friend $500K 06 Oct 2020
Khupe’s Axe Hangs Over Chinhoyi Mayor & 80 MDC Alliance Councilors 06 Oct 2020
Striking Teachers Vow To Continue With Their Strike 06 Oct 2020
The Flight Of Angels To Resume In Victoria Falls 06 Oct 2020
MDC Alliance Wins Beitbridge Mayoral Election 06 Oct 2020
Tongai Dehwa Moyo’s Sons Reconcile 06 Oct 2020
Chamisa & Allies Not Welcome At The MDC T Congress – Mwonzora 06 Oct 2020
Latest On Major Football Transfer: Man U Sign 4 Players 06 Oct 2020
Kagame Has Not Appointed 19-Year-Old As ICT Minister – Report 06 Oct 2020
Malawi President Retreats On “1m Jobs” Election Promise 06 Oct 2020
WATCH: Trump’s “Reckless” Return To White House 06 Oct 2020
Illegal Sand Mining Reach Alarming Levels 06 Oct 2020
Kadewere, Bonne Out Of Malawi Clash 06 Oct 2020
Speeding Vehicle Kills Helpers Assisting Trapped Motorist 06 Oct 2020
Mwonzora Asks Chamisa “When MDC-T Ceased Being A ZANU PF Project” 06 Oct 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here