Sponsored: Buy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
7915 1246 6440 229

Stats last updated: 6 October 2020:2138HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Mrehwa Boy Murder: Traditional Healer Speaks 11 Oct 2020

Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 10 October 2020 11 Oct 2020

Zimbabwe Joins The League Of World’s Repressive Govts – ZPP 10 Oct 2020

Chasi Condemns “Devilish” Demolition Of Houses 10 Oct 2020

Govt Defends Army’s Recruitment Of Doctors 10 Oct 2020

ZimRights Demand Khupe’s Resignation As MP 10 Oct 2020

Chamisa Tells Citizens To Brace For Mass Protests 10 Oct 2020

“By Elections Aren’t Of Much Interest,” – ZANU PF 10 Oct 2020

Doctors Say Coronavirus Exposed The Importance Of Investing In Mental Health 10 Oct 2020

RBZ Boss Recounts “Hellish” COVID-19 Experience 10 Oct 2020

Tsenengamu Chooses Remand In Custody For His Own Security 10 Oct 2020

Embassies Jointly Call For Abolition Of Death Sentence In Zim 10 Oct 2020

USA Threatens Action Against African “Dictators” 10 Oct 2020

SABLE Chemicals Says It Has Enough Fertiliser For 2020/21 Season 10 Oct 2020

SA Soldiers Facilitating Illegal Entry Of Zimbabweans 10 Oct 2020

Khupe’s Parliamentary Seat Exposes ZEC- Magaisa 10 Oct 2020

Zim Army Recruiting Doctors, Pharmacists, Radiographers 10 Oct 2020

Mangwana Rubbishes ZACC Reports Of Zim Losing US$7b Through Corruption 10 Oct 2020

FC Platinum Announce The Departure Of Assistant Coach 10 Oct 2020

Chamisa Tells Supporters To Prepare For Congress 10 Oct 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave


