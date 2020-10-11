Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Sponsored: Buy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|7915
|1246
|6440
|229
Stats last updated: 6 October 2020:2138HRS
Recent Zimbabwe News
Mrehwa Boy Murder: Traditional Healer Speaks 11 Oct 2020
Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 10 October 2020 11 Oct 2020
Zimbabwe Joins The League Of World’s Repressive Govts – ZPP 10 Oct 2020
Chasi Condemns “Devilish” Demolition Of Houses 10 Oct 2020
Govt Defends Army’s Recruitment Of Doctors 10 Oct 2020
ZimRights Demand Khupe’s Resignation As MP 10 Oct 2020
Chamisa Tells Citizens To Brace For Mass Protests 10 Oct 2020
“By Elections Aren’t Of Much Interest,” – ZANU PF 10 Oct 2020
Doctors Say Coronavirus Exposed The Importance Of Investing In Mental Health 10 Oct 2020
RBZ Boss Recounts “Hellish” COVID-19 Experience 10 Oct 2020
Tsenengamu Chooses Remand In Custody For His Own Security 10 Oct 2020
Embassies Jointly Call For Abolition Of Death Sentence In Zim 10 Oct 2020
USA Threatens Action Against African “Dictators” 10 Oct 2020
SABLE Chemicals Says It Has Enough Fertiliser For 2020/21 Season 10 Oct 2020
SA Soldiers Facilitating Illegal Entry Of Zimbabweans 10 Oct 2020
Khupe’s Parliamentary Seat Exposes ZEC- Magaisa 10 Oct 2020
Zim Army Recruiting Doctors, Pharmacists, Radiographers 10 Oct 2020
Mangwana Rubbishes ZACC Reports Of Zim Losing US$7b Through Corruption 10 Oct 2020
FC Platinum Announce The Departure Of Assistant Coach 10 Oct 2020
Chamisa Tells Supporters To Prepare For Congress 10 Oct 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave