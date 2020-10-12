Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|
m
|
m
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
__NOTOC__
__NOTOC__
|−
''Sponsored: [https://buyairtime.co.zw Buy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe]''
|+
''Sponsored: [https://buyairtime.co.zwBuy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe]''
'''{{huge | Updates: [[Coronavirus in Zimbabwe]]}}'''
'''{{huge | Updates: [[Coronavirus in Zimbabwe]]}}'''
Latest revision as of 03:40, 12 October 2020
Sponsored: Buy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8010
|1288
|6492
|230
Stats last updated: 11 October 2020:1925HRS
Recently Updated
- Welcome to Pindula
- Costa Nhamoinesu
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Hailey cains
- Krizzy Henry Cains
- Emmerson Mnangagwa
- Bornface Tagwirei
- Marondera
- Justine Chivavaya
- Marondera Municipality
- The Zimbabwe Legal Information Institute (ZimLII)
- Itai Chirume
- Centre for Applied Legal Research (CALR)
- Administrative Law of Zimbabwe
- The Administrative Court of Zimbabwe
- Specialist Courts in Zimbabwe
- Magistrates Court of Zimbabwe
- Thokozani Khupe
Recent Zimbabwe News
Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 11 October 2020 12 Oct 2020
WATCH: Council Men Unclogging A Blocked Sewer Drain 11 Oct 2020
Nigeria Dissolves A Special Police Squad Following Mass Protests Against Brutality 11 Oct 2020
WATCH: A Blast From The Past: Grace Mugabe On Paying Teachers 11 Oct 2020
West Nicholson Man Jailed For Statutory Ra_pe 11 Oct 2020
Govt Allows Schools To Pro-Rate Fees For Non Writing Classes 11 Oct 2020
Warriors Player Test Positive For COVID-19 11 Oct 2020
MDC T Members Sue Khupe Over The Upcoming Congress 11 Oct 2020
ED To Increase The Perks Of The Leader Of The Opposition In Parliament – Report 11 Oct 2020
Zanu PF Demands The Reinstatement Of Chitungwiza Town Clerk 11 Oct 2020
Ministers Are Publishing Cabinet Minutes To Colonial Masters – Chinamasa 11 Oct 2020
Zanu PF Proceeding With Primary By-Elections Despite Chiwenga’s Ban 11 Oct 2020
Khupe Suspends Harvest House Seizure Ringleader Paul Gorekore 11 Oct 2020
Some Bulawayo Parents Offer To Pay Striking Teachers To Enable Schooling To Resume 11 Oct 2020
Warriors To Play The Flames Of Malawi Today, After Chaotic Preps 11 Oct 2020
PICTURES: Edgar Lungu Details Zambia’s Fast Paced Growth On Social Media 11 Oct 2020
Fastjet To Increase Harare Victoria Falls Flights Frequency 11 Oct 2020
Put The Lives Of The Zimbabwean People First – SADC’s Dr Tax To The EU & The US 11 Oct 2020
A Virtual Gala For This Year’s Anti-Sanctions Day 11 Oct 2020
Zanu PF Targeting A Membership Of 5 Million By 2023 11 Oct 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave