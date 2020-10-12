Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8010 1288 6492 230

Stats last updated: 11 October 2020:1925HRS

Recent Zimbabwe News

Remove The Clause Of Recalling MPs From The Constitution – Lovemore Madhuku 12 Oct 2020

The Opposition Will Never Rule Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Did Not Come By Votes – Chinamasa 12 Oct 2020

3 Local Clubs Interested In Sweswe – Report 12 Oct 2020

Teachers “Worried” ED Made Threatening Remarks 12 Oct 2020

Industry D/Minister Denies Operating Illicit Brew Plant 12 Oct 2020

Former Kaizer Chiefs Coach Joins Mamelodi Sundowns 12 Oct 2020

One Dead In Shootout At Rugeje’s Home 12 Oct 2020

“Demolitions Will No Longer Be Effected,” – Chitungwiza 12 Oct 2020

ZIMPARKS Officials Allegedly Facilitating Illegal Mining In Parks 12 Oct 2020

Chin’ono Says He Was Jailed For Exposing Corruption 12 Oct 2020

Landlords And Tenants Opt For Split Meters As Cost Of Electricity Increases 12 Oct 2020

MDC Alliance Bigwigs Lose Primary Election 12 Oct 2020

Armed Robbers Storm High Court, Leave Police Injured 12 Oct 2020

Zimbabwe In New Bid To Repatriate Kasukuwere 12 Oct 2020

Over 400 Girls Drop Out Of School Over Pregnancies 12 Oct 2020

Thokozani Khupe Cancer Foundation Raises Breast Cancer Awareness 12 Oct 2020

Zimbabwe Warriors, Malawi Friendly Ends In Stalemate 12 Oct 2020

Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 11 October 2020 12 Oct 2020

WATCH: Council Men Unclogging A Blocked Sewer Drain 11 Oct 2020

Nigeria Dissolves A Special Police Squad Following Mass Protests Against Brutality 11 Oct 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave


