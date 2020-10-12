Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

From Pindula
m
(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 16: Line 16:
 
Stats last updated: 11 October 2020:1925HRS
 
Stats last updated: 11 October 2020:1925HRS
  
==Recently Updated==
+
==Gallery of the Week==
 +
'''[[Marvelous Nakamba]]''' ''- Zimbabwean international football star''
 +
<gallery>
 +
File:Marvelous Nakamba Portrait.jpg
 +
File:MARVELOUS-NAKAMBA.jpg
 +
File:Nakamba shows off his Aston Villa shirt.jpg|
 +
File:Nakamba Playing Warriors.jpg|
 +
File:Marvelous Nakamba First Class Plane.jpg|
 +
</gallery>
 +
 
 +
==Recently Updated Profiles==
 
{{Div col|rules=yes}}
 
{{Div col|rules=yes}}
 
<news limit="10" unique="yes" namespaces="main" >
 
<news limit="10" unique="yes" namespaces="main" >
Line 24: Line 34:
  
 
==Recent Zimbabwe News==
 
==Recent Zimbabwe News==
<rss max=20>https://www.pindula.co.zw/caches/rss/news_pindula_co_zw-feed2020.xml</rss>
+
<rss max=10>https://www.pindula.co.zw/caches/rss/news_pindula_co_zw-feed2020.xml</rss>
 +
 
 +
{{large| [https://news.pindula.co.zw more news...]}}
  
{{huge | [https://news.pindula.co.zw Click for more]}}
 
 
<small>
 
<small>
 
 
==Special Thanks!==
 
==Special Thanks!==
 
<!-- {{Special:ContributionScores/5/7/notools}}
 
<!-- {{Special:ContributionScores/5/7/notools}}
Line 121: Line 131:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=Pindula, Zimbabwean Profiles and Latest News
+
|title=Pindula, Zimbabwe Profiles, Latest News
 
|titlemode=replace  
 
|titlemode=replace  
 
|keywords=Pindula, Zimbabwe, News, Zim, Latest News, Zim News, profiles,
 
|keywords=Pindula, Zimbabwe, News, Zim, Latest News, Zim News, profiles,
 
|description=Zimbabwean profiles and latest zim news.
 
|description=Zimbabwean profiles and latest zim news.
 
}}
 
}}

Revision as of 14:13, 12 October 2020

Sponsored: Buy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8010 1288 6492 230

Stats last updated: 11 October 2020:1925HRS

Gallery of the Week

Marvelous Nakamba - Zimbabwean international football star

  • Marvelous Nakamba Portrait.jpg
  • MARVELOUS-NAKAMBA.jpg
  • Nakamba shows off his Aston Villa shirt.jpg
  • Nakamba Playing Warriors.jpg
  • Marvelous Nakamba First Class Plane.jpg

Recently Updated Profiles

Recent Zimbabwe News

WATCH: Police Officers Throwing Teargas At An Occupied Bus 12 Oct 2020

7 Police Officers Who Threw A Teargas In An Occupied Bus Arrested – Report 12 Oct 2020

The US Would Want To See A Peaceful, Democratic And Prosperous Zimbabwe – Ambassador Nichols 12 Oct 2020

We Do Not Owe Him Anything – Baba Harare Promoter Speaks About The Lawsuit 12 Oct 2020

Remove The Clause Of Recalling MPs From The Constitution – Lovemore Madhuku 12 Oct 2020

The Opposition Will Never Rule Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Did Not Come By Votes – Chinamasa 12 Oct 2020

3 Local Clubs Interested In Sweswe – Report 12 Oct 2020

Teachers “Worried” ED Made Threatening Remarks 12 Oct 2020

Industry D/Minister Denies Operating Illicit Brew Plant 12 Oct 2020

Former Kaizer Chiefs Coach Joins Mamelodi Sundowns 12 Oct 2020


more news...

Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=93190"