This week's featured video is the music video by Trevor Dongo for the song Zvatichazova. The video was shot by prominent Zim music videographer Blaqs and produced by No Limits Jamal.
''This week's featured video is the music video by '''[[Trevor Dongo]]''' for the song '''Zvatichazova.''' The video was shot by prominent Zim music videographer Blaqs and produced by No Limits Jamal.''<br />
youtubewEdxlcFSHYI
''Trevor Dongo is a popular Afro-Jazz Zimbabwean musician. He rose to fame in 2001 during the [[Urban Grooves]] era as several young hip-hop and RnB musicians made a name for themselves with local music targeted at young people. He's one of the few ''Urban Grooves'' artists during that era that are still producing music. The others being [[Ex-Q]], [[Stunner]] and [[Nox Guni]].''
''Trevor Dongo is a popular Afro-Jazz Zimbabwean musician. He rose to fame in 2001 during the [[Urban Grooves]] era as several young hip-hop and RnB musicians made a name for themselves with local music targeted at young people. He's one of the few ''Urban Grooves'' artists during that era that are still producing music. The others being [[Ex-Q]], [[Stunner]] and [[Nox Guni]].''
Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8010
|1288
|6492
|230
Stats last updated: 11 October 2020:1925HRS
Marvelous Nakamba - Zimbabwean international football star
This week's featured video is the music video by Trevor Dongo for the song Zvatichazova. The video was shot by prominent Zim music videographer Blaqs and produced by No Limits Jamal.
Trevor Dongo is a popular Afro-Jazz Zimbabwean musician. He rose to fame in 2001 during the Urban Grooves era as several young hip-hop and RnB musicians made a name for themselves with local music targeted at young people. He's one of the few Urban Grooves artists during that era that are still producing music. The others being Ex-Q, Stunner and Nox Guni.
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave