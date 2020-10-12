Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

From Pindula
Line 37: Line 37:
  
 
{{#ev:youtube|wEdxlcFSHYI||||frame|}}
 
{{#ev:youtube|wEdxlcFSHYI||||frame|}}
''Trevor Dongo is a popular Afro-Jazz Zimbabwean musician. He rose to fame in 2001 during the [[Urban Grooves]] era as several young hip-hop and RnB musicians made a name for themselves with local music targeted at young people. He's one of the few ''Urban Grooves'' artists during that era that are still producing music. The others being [[Ex-Q]], [[Stunner]] and [[Nox Guni]].''
+
''Trevor Dongo is a popular Afro-Jazz Zimbabwean musician. He rose to fame in 2001 during the [[Urban Grooves]] era as several young hip-hop and RnB musicians made a name for themselves with local music targeted at young people. He's one of the few ''Urban Grooves'' artists from that era still making music. The others include [[Ex-Q]], [[Stunner]], and [[Nox Guni]].''
  
 
==Recent Zimbabwe News==
 
==Recent Zimbabwe News==

Revision as of 14:36, 12 October 2020

Sponsored: Buy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8010 1288 6492 230

Stats last updated: 11 October 2020:1925HRS

Gallery of the Week - 12 October

Marvelous Nakamba - Zimbabwean international football star

  • Marvelous Nakamba Portrait.jpg
  • MARVELOUS-NAKAMBA.jpg
  • Nakamba shows off his Aston Villa shirt.jpg
  • Nakamba Playing Warriors.jpg
  • Marvelous Nakamba First Class Plane.jpg

Recently Updated Profiles

Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video is the music video by Trevor Dongo for the song Zvatichazova. The video was shot by prominent Zim music videographer Blaqs and produced by No Limits Jamal.

Trevor Dongo is a popular Afro-Jazz Zimbabwean musician. He rose to fame in 2001 during the Urban Grooves era as several young hip-hop and RnB musicians made a name for themselves with local music targeted at young people. He's one of the few Urban Grooves artists from that era still making music. The others include Ex-Q, Stunner, and Nox Guni.

Recent Zimbabwe News

WATCH: Police Officers Throwing Teargas At An Occupied Bus 12 Oct 2020

7 Police Officers Who Threw A Teargas In An Occupied Bus Arrested – Report 12 Oct 2020

The US Would Want To See A Peaceful, Democratic And Prosperous Zimbabwe – Ambassador Nichols 12 Oct 2020

We Do Not Owe Him Anything – Baba Harare Promoter Speaks About The Lawsuit 12 Oct 2020

Remove The Clause Of Recalling MPs From The Constitution – Lovemore Madhuku 12 Oct 2020

The Opposition Will Never Rule Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Did Not Come By Votes – Chinamasa 12 Oct 2020

3 Local Clubs Interested In Sweswe – Report 12 Oct 2020

Teachers “Worried” ED Made Threatening Remarks 12 Oct 2020

Industry D/Minister Denies Operating Illicit Brew Plant 12 Oct 2020

Former Kaizer Chiefs Coach Joins Mamelodi Sundowns 12 Oct 2020


more news...

Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=93201"