'''{{huge | Updates: [[Coronavirus in Zimbabwe]]}}'''
Stats last updated: 11 October 2020:1925HRS
==Gallery of the Week - 12 October==
File:Marvelous Nakamba First Class Plane.jpg|
</gallery>
==Featured Video Of the Week==
{{#ev:youtube|wEdxlcFSHYI||||frame|}}
''Trevor Dongo is a popular Afro-Jazz Zimbabwean musician. He rose to fame in 2001 during the [[Urban Grooves]] era as several young hip-hop and RnB musicians made a name for themselves with local music targeted at young people. He's one of the few ''Urban Grooves'' artists from that era still making music. The others include [[Ex-Q]], [[Stunner]], and [[Nox Guni]].''
Recently Updated Profiles
Recent Zimbabwe News
High Court Stops A Councilor And A Headmen From Chasing Away A Widow From Her Home 12 Oct 2020
Harare Magistrate Postpones Tsenengamu’s Bail Ruling 12 Oct 2020
WATCH: Police Officers Throwing Teargas At An Occupied Bus 12 Oct 2020
7 Police Officers Who Threw A Teargas In An Occupied Bus Arrested – Report 12 Oct 2020
The US Would Want To See A Peaceful, Democratic And Prosperous Zimbabwe – Ambassador Nichols 12 Oct 2020
We Do Not Owe Him Anything – Baba Harare Promoter Speaks About The Lawsuit 12 Oct 2020
Remove The Clause Of Recalling MPs From The Constitution – Lovemore Madhuku 12 Oct 2020
The Opposition Will Never Rule Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Did Not Come By Votes – Chinamasa 12 Oct 2020
3 Local Clubs Interested In Sweswe – Report 12 Oct 2020
Teachers “Worried” ED Made Threatening Remarks 12 Oct 2020
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8010
|1288
|6492
|230
Stats last updated: 11 October 2020:1925HRS
Gallery of the Week - 12 October
Marvelous Nakamba - Zimbabwean international football star
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video is the music video by Trevor Dongo for the song Zvatichazova. The video was shot by prominent Zim music videographer Blaqs and produced by No Limits Jamal.
Trevor Dongo is a popular Afro-Jazz Zimbabwean musician. He rose to fame in 2001 during the Urban Grooves era as several young hip-hop and RnB musicians made a name for themselves with local music targeted at young people. He's one of the few Urban Grooves artists from that era still making music. The others include Ex-Q, Stunner, and Nox Guni.
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave