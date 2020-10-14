Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
==Recent Zimbabwe News==
Recent Zimbabwe News
Auditor-General To Audit COVID-19 Funds 14 Oct 2020
Milton Boys High Pupil Disappears On Way From Church 14 Oct 2020
Tanya Muzinda Nominated For Prestigious International Award 14 Oct 2020
Public Prosecutor Contesting In ZANU PF Elections 14 Oct 2020
3 Zim Universities In Top 200 Universities in Africa 14 Oct 2020
Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 13 October 2020 14 Oct 2020
FULL TEXT: Justice Ndewere ‘s Suspension Has Nothing To Do With Job Sikhala’s Case – JSC 13 Oct 2020
FULL TEXT: Wellington Mpandare Appointed ZIFA General Manager 13 Oct 2020
Violence Rocks Zanu PF Kuwadzana Primary Elections 13 Oct 2020
Flight Numbers Increasing – CAAZ 13 Oct 2020
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8010
|1288
|6492
|230
Stats last updated: 11 October 2020:1925HRS
Gallery of the Week - 12 October
Marvelous Nakamba - Zimbabwean international football star
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video is the music video by Trevor Dongo for the song Zvatichazova. The video was shot by prominent Zim music videographer Blaqs and produced by No Limits Jamal.
Trevor Dongo is a popular Afro-Jazz Zimbabwean musician. He rose to fame in 2001 during the Urban Grooves era as several young hip-hop and RnB musicians made a name for themselves with local music targeted at young people. He's one of the few Urban Grooves artists from that era still making music. The others include Ex-Q, Stunner, Leonard Mapfumo, and Nox Guni.
Recently Updated Profiles
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave