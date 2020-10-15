Pindula

Latest revision as of 06:33, 15 October 2020

Recent Zimbabwe News

WhatsApp Status Of ED Cartoon Gets MSU Student In Trouble 15 Oct 2020

Mutare Man Runs Over A Soldier Following A Bar Dispute 15 Oct 2020

MISA Zimbabwe Concerned By The Patriotic Bill 15 Oct 2020

Met Department Warns Of A Dry Spell 15 Oct 2020

ED Redeploys Ferret Forces After Exposure Of Abductions – Moyo 15 Oct 2020

Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 14 October 2020 15 Oct 2020

FULL TEXT: Banks Not Opening “Local USD RTGS Accounts” RBZ 14 Oct 2020

Perilous Times For Trump 14 Oct 2020

WATCH: Its Difficult To Be President When Fighting Legitimacy Issues – Pastor Chiwenga 14 Oct 2020

Harare Man Pretending To Be ED’s Son Defrauds An SA Based Zimbabwean Businessman 14 Oct 2020


more news...

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8010 1288 6492 230

Stats last updated: 11 October 2020:1925HRS

Gallery of the Week - 12 October

Marvelous Nakamba - Zimbabwean international football star

  • Marvelous Nakamba Portrait.jpg
  • MARVELOUS-NAKAMBA.jpg
  • Nakamba shows off his Aston Villa shirt.jpg
  • Nakamba Playing Warriors.jpg
  • Marvelous Nakamba First Class Plane.jpg

Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video is the music video by Trevor Dongo for the song Zvatichazova. The video was shot by prominent Zim music videographer Blaqs and produced by No Limits Jamal.

Trevor Dongo is a popular Afro-Jazz Zimbabwean musician. He rose to fame in 2001 during the Urban Grooves era as several young hip-hop and RnB musicians made a name for themselves with local music targeted at young people. He's one of the few Urban Grooves artists from that era still making music. The others include Ex-Q, Stunner, Leonard Mapfumo, and Nox Guni.

