The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals: <br />

Pindula content is made possible by the work of [[Contributors | full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others ]] who have selflessly given their time to the project ove the years .

Sponsored: Buy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe

Recent Zimbabwe News

15 Oct 2020 15 Oct 2020 15 Oct 2020 15 Oct 2020 15 Oct 2020 15 Oct 2020 14 Oct 2020 14 Oct 2020 14 Oct 2020 14 Oct 2020



more news...

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths 8010 1288 6492 230

Stats last updated: 11 October 2020:1925HRS

Gallery of the Week - 12 October

Marvelous Nakamba - Zimbabwean international football star

Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video is the music video by Trevor Dongo for the song Zvatichazova. The video was shot by prominent Zim music videographer Blaqs and produced by No Limits Jamal.



Trevor Dongo is a popular Afro-Jazz Zimbabwean musician. He rose to fame in 2001 during the Urban Grooves era as several young hip-hop and RnB musicians made a name for themselves with local music targeted at young people. He's one of the few Urban Grooves artists from that era still making music. The others include Ex-Q, Stunner, Leonard Mapfumo, and Nox Guni.





Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project ove the years.



