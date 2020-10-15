Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
==Special Thanks==
Pindula content is made possible by the work of [[Contributors | full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others]] who have selflessly given their time to the project the years.
Latest revision as of 10:30, 15 October 2020
Recent Zimbabwe News
Mliswa Says MPs Don’t Put “National Interests First” 15 Oct 2020
HAPPENING NOW: Police In Stand-Off With Armed Robber 15 Oct 2020
Ncube: 2021 Budget To Fund Anti-Corruption Units 15 Oct 2020
MDC Alliance Members Fume Over Candidate Imposition 15 Oct 2020
US$1M Offered For Prince Dube To Leave New Club 15 Oct 2020
Cost Of Living For 6 Rise To $21k – CCZ 15 Oct 2020
Zimbabwe Introducing $50 Note – Cross 15 Oct 2020
WATCH: Chin’onno Tells Police He’s Fighting For All Citizens 15 Oct 2020
WhatsApp Status Of ED Cartoon Gets MSU Student In Trouble 15 Oct 2020
Mutare Man Runs Over A Soldier Following A Bar Dispute 15 Oct 2020
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8010
|1288
|6492
|230
Stats last updated: 11 October 2020:1925HRS
Gallery of the Week - 12 October
Marvelous Nakamba - Zimbabwean international football star
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video is the music video by Trevor Dongo for the song Zvatichazova. The video was shot by prominent Zim music videographer Blaqs and produced by No Limits Jamal.
Trevor Dongo is a popular Afro-Jazz Zimbabwean musician. He rose to fame in 2001 during the Urban Grooves era as several young hip-hop and RnB musicians made a name for themselves with local music targeted at young people. He's one of the few Urban Grooves artists from that era still making music. The others include Ex-Q, Stunner, Leonard Mapfumo, and Nox Guni.
Recently Updated Profiles
Useful Websites
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.