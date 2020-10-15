Pindula

==Useful Websites==
 +
*'''[http://chadwickdrive.com/ Chadwickdrive.com]''' - ''No ordinary sports blog.''
 +
*'''[https://soccer24.co.zw/ Soccer24.co.zw]''' - ''latest updates on the beautiful game''
 +
*'''[https://techzim.co.zw/ Techzim.co.zw]''' - ''Tech and the opportunity of the internet''
  
  
 
 +
 
==Special Thanks==
 
==Special Thanks==
Pindula content is made possible by the work of [[Contributors | full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others]] who have selflessly given their time to the project ove the years.
+
Pindula content is made possible by the work of [[Contributors | full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others]] who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.
 
Latest revision as of 10:30, 15 October 2020

Recent Zimbabwe News

Mliswa Says MPs Don’t Put “National Interests First” 15 Oct 2020

HAPPENING NOW: Police In Stand-Off With Armed Robber 15 Oct 2020

Ncube: 2021 Budget To Fund Anti-Corruption Units 15 Oct 2020

MDC Alliance Members Fume Over Candidate Imposition 15 Oct 2020

US$1M Offered For Prince Dube To Leave New Club 15 Oct 2020

Cost Of Living For 6 Rise To $21k – CCZ 15 Oct 2020

Zimbabwe Introducing $50 Note – Cross 15 Oct 2020

WATCH: Chin’onno Tells Police He’s Fighting For All Citizens 15 Oct 2020

WhatsApp Status Of ED Cartoon Gets MSU Student In Trouble 15 Oct 2020

Mutare Man Runs Over A Soldier Following A Bar Dispute 15 Oct 2020


Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8010 1288 6492 230

Stats last updated: 11 October 2020:1925HRS

Gallery of the Week - 12 October

Marvelous Nakamba - Zimbabwean international football star

  • Marvelous Nakamba Portrait.jpg
  • MARVELOUS-NAKAMBA.jpg
  • Nakamba shows off his Aston Villa shirt.jpg
  • Nakamba Playing Warriors.jpg
  • Marvelous Nakamba First Class Plane.jpg

Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video is the music video by Trevor Dongo for the song Zvatichazova. The video was shot by prominent Zim music videographer Blaqs and produced by No Limits Jamal.

Trevor Dongo is a popular Afro-Jazz Zimbabwean musician. He rose to fame in 2001 during the Urban Grooves era as several young hip-hop and RnB musicians made a name for themselves with local music targeted at young people. He's one of the few Urban Grooves artists from that era still making music. The others include Ex-Q, Stunner, Leonard Mapfumo, and Nox Guni.

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


