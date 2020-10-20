Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Page Discussion
m
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 22: Line 22:
  
 
==Gallery of the Week - 12 October==
 
==Gallery of the Week - 12 October==
'''[[Marvelous Nakamba]]''' ''- Zimbabwean international football star''
+
'''[[MisRed]]''' ''- Zimbabwean Radio host and social media influencer''
 
<gallery>
 
<gallery>
File:Marvelous Nakamba Portrait.jpg
+
File:Misred Red Dress.jpg|
File:MARVELOUS-NAKAMBA.jpg
+
File:MisRed Samantha Musa Portrait.jpg|
File:Nakamba shows off his Aston Villa shirt.jpg|
+
File:MisRed Musa.jpg|
File:Nakamba Playing Warriors.jpg|
+
File:MisRed On Set.jpg|
File:Marvelous Nakamba First Class Plane.jpg|
+
File:MisRed Swiming Gear.jpg|
 +
File:MisRed With Children.jpg|
 +
File:Misred In Shoot.jpg|  
 
</gallery>
 
</gallery>
  
 
==Featured Video Of the Week==
 
==Featured Video Of the Week==
''This week's featured video is the music video by '''[[Trevor Dongo]]''' for the song '''Zvatichazova.''' The video was shot by prominent Zim music videographer Blaqs and produced by No Limits Jamal.''<br />
+
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4dxpsQ1O-a0||||frame|}}
 
 
{{#ev:youtube|wEdxlcFSHYI||||frame|}}
 
''Trevor Dongo is a popular Afro-Jazz Zimbabwean musician. He rose to fame in 2001 during the [[Urban Grooves]] era as several young hip-hop and RnB musicians made a name for themselves with local music targeted at young people. He's one of the few ''Urban Grooves'' artists from that era still making music. The others include [[Ex-Q]], [[Stunner]], [[Leonard Mapfumo]], and [[Nox Guni]].''
 
  
 
==Recently Updated Profiles==
 
==Recently Updated Profiles==

Revision as of 09:22, 20 October 2020

Sponsored: Buy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe

Recent Zimbabwe News

Mwonzora Hints By-Elections Won’t Be Held In 2020 21 Oct 2020

MDC-A, MDC-T Invited To The Anti-Corruption Campaign 21 Oct 2020

Three Bulawayo City Players Contract Coronavirus 21 Oct 2020

Fake Doctor Infiltrates Parirenyatwa Hospitals 21 Oct 2020

Fake Police Officers Rob Teacher Of US$500 21 Oct 2020

A Revolution Is The Only Way To Solve Zimbabwe’s Woes – Lovemore Moyo 21 Oct 2020

WATCH: Amazon Smart Trolley/Shopping Cart 21 Oct 2020

Sanction Nigerian Govt Over Police Brutality Petition Gathers Momentum 21 Oct 2020

WATCH: SADC’s Dr Tax Urges All Southern Afrikaners To Support Zimbabwe In Fighting Sanctions 21 Oct 2020

Government Has Plans To Resuscitate The Gwanda Solar Project – Zhemu Soda 21 Oct 2020


more news...

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8147 238 7678 231

Stats last updated: 18 October 2020:1943HRS

Gallery of the Week - 12 October

MisRed - Zimbabwean Radio host and social media influencer

  • Misred Red Dress.jpg
  • MisRed Samantha Musa Portrait.jpg
  • MisRed Musa.jpg
  • MisRed On Set.jpg
  • MisRed Swiming Gear.jpg
  • MisRed With Children.jpg
  • Misred In Shoot.jpg

Featured Video Of the Week

Recently Updated Profiles


Useful Websites

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=93455"