<small>Stats last updated: 18 October 2020:1943HRS</small>
+
<small>Stats last updated: 21 October 2020:0833HRS</small>
  
 
Revision as of 06:36, 21 October 2020

Recent Zimbabwe News

Mwonzora Hints By-Elections Won’t Be Held In 2020 21 Oct 2020

MDC-A, MDC-T Invited To The Anti-Corruption Campaign 21 Oct 2020

Three Bulawayo City Players Contract Coronavirus 21 Oct 2020

Fake Doctor Infiltrates Parirenyatwa Hospitals 21 Oct 2020

Fake Police Officers Rob Teacher Of US$500 21 Oct 2020

A Revolution Is The Only Way To Solve Zimbabwe’s Woes – Lovemore Moyo 21 Oct 2020

WATCH: Amazon Smart Trolley/Shopping Cart 21 Oct 2020

Sanction Nigerian Govt Over Police Brutality Petition Gathers Momentum 21 Oct 2020

WATCH: SADC’s Dr Tax Urges All Southern Afrikaners To Support Zimbabwe In Fighting Sanctions 21 Oct 2020

Government Has Plans To Resuscitate The Gwanda Solar Project – Zhemu Soda 21 Oct 2020


Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8187 262 7692 233

Stats last updated: 21 October 2020:0833HRS

Gallery of the Week - 12 October

MisRed - Zimbabwean Radio host and social media influencer

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


