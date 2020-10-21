Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
==Recent Zimbabwe News==
==Recent Zimbabwe News==
Stats last updated: 21 October 2020:0833HRS
<small>Stats last updated: 21 October 2020:0833HRS</small>
Gallery of the Week
MisRed - Zimbabwean Radio host and social media influencer
Recent Zimbabwe News
Mwonzora Hints By-Elections Won’t Be Held In 2020 21 Oct 2020
MDC-A, MDC-T Invited To The Anti-Corruption Campaign 21 Oct 2020
Three Bulawayo City Players Contract Coronavirus 21 Oct 2020
Fake Doctor Infiltrates Parirenyatwa Hospitals 21 Oct 2020
Fake Police Officers Rob Teacher Of US$500 21 Oct 2020
A Revolution Is The Only Way To Solve Zimbabwe’s Woes – Lovemore Moyo 21 Oct 2020
WATCH: Amazon Smart Trolley/Shopping Cart 21 Oct 2020
Sanction Nigerian Govt Over Police Brutality Petition Gathers Momentum 21 Oct 2020
WATCH: SADC’s Dr Tax Urges All Southern Afrikaners To Support Zimbabwe In Fighting Sanctions 21 Oct 2020
Government Has Plans To Resuscitate The Gwanda Solar Project – Zhemu Soda 21 Oct 2020
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8187
|262
|7692
|233
Stats last updated: 21 October 2020:0833HRS
Featured Video Of the Week
Recently Updated Profiles
Useful Websites
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.