Gallery of the Week
MisRed - Zimbabwean Radio host and social media influencer
Recent Zimbabwe News
CID Boss Charumbira Granted $10K Bail 24 Oct 2020
Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 24 October 2020 24 Oct 2020
El Classico, EPL Results – Saturday 24/10/2020 24 Oct 2020
Harare Man Demands $1M From Wife Killer 24 Oct 2020
PICTURES: MDC-T 2014 MashWest Structures Meet 24 Oct 2020
WATCH: USA Lists Issues Zim’s Missing US$7 Billion Could’ve Solved 24 Oct 2020
“No UK Trade Embargo On Zimbabwe,” – UK Diplomat 24 Oct 2020
Govt Says Electrification Of Whole Country By 2030 Is Achievable 24 Oct 2020
Economic Growth Without Food, Jobs Is Meaningless – DailyNews 24 Oct 2020
“Almost 100% Votes May Not Get You Power” – Mudzuri 24 Oct 2020
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8269
|248
|7785
|236
Stats last updated: 24 October 2020:1954HRS
Featured Video Of the Week
Recently Updated Profiles
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.