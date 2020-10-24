Pindula

| 8187
+
| 8269
| 262
+
| 248
| 7692
+
| 7785
| 233
+
| 236
 
|}
 
|}
<small>Stats last updated: 24 October 2020:1954HRS</small>
+
<small>Stats last updated: 24 October 2020:1954HRS</small>
  
 
==Featured Video Of the Week==
 
==Featured Video Of the Week==

Latest revision as of 17:56, 24 October 2020

Sponsored: Buy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe

Gallery of the Week

MisRed - Zimbabwean Radio host and social media influencer

  • Misred Red Dress.jpg
  • MisRed Samantha Musa Portrait.jpg
  • MisRed Musa.jpg
  • MisRed On Set.jpg
  • MisRed Swiming Gear.jpg
  • MisRed With Children.jpg
  • Misred In Shoot.jpg

Recent Zimbabwe News

CID Boss Charumbira Granted $10K Bail 24 Oct 2020

Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 24 October 2020 24 Oct 2020

El Classico, EPL Results – Saturday 24/10/2020 24 Oct 2020

Harare Man Demands $1M From Wife Killer 24 Oct 2020

PICTURES: MDC-T 2014 MashWest Structures Meet 24 Oct 2020

WATCH: USA Lists Issues Zim’s Missing US$7 Billion Could’ve Solved 24 Oct 2020

“No UK Trade Embargo On Zimbabwe,” – UK Diplomat 24 Oct 2020

Govt Says Electrification Of Whole Country By 2030 Is Achievable 24 Oct 2020

Economic Growth Without Food, Jobs Is Meaningless – DailyNews 24 Oct 2020

“Almost 100% Votes May Not Get You Power” – Mudzuri 24 Oct 2020


Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8269 248 7785 236

Stats last updated: 24 October 2020:1954HRS

Featured Video Of the Week

Recently Updated Profiles


