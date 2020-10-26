Pindula

==Podcast of the Week==
 +
The episode of the week is by [[Sadza in the Morning]] and it's titled:
 +
'''[https://iono.fm/e/944817 "I Was Genuinely Hoping I Had Misheard or Misread..."]'''
  
 
==Recent Zimbabwe News==
 
==Recent Zimbabwe News==

Gallery of the Week

MisRed - Zimbabwean Radio host and social media influencer

  • Misred Red Dress.jpg
  • MisRed Samantha Musa Portrait.jpg
  • MisRed Musa.jpg
  • MisRed On Set.jpg
  • MisRed Swiming Gear.jpg
  • MisRed With Children.jpg
  • Misred In Shoot.jpg

Podcast of the Week

The episode of the week is by Sadza in the Morning and it's titled: "I Was Genuinely Hoping I Had Misheard or Misread..."

Recent Zimbabwe News

JUST IN: ZRP Arrests Henrietta Rushwaya For Gold Smuggling 26 Oct 2020

ZESA To Introduce Electric Cars Next Year 26 Oct 2020

Gweru Company On The Verge Of Collapse Due To Sanctions – Report 26 Oct 2020

Kuda Mahachi Recovers From COVID-19 26 Oct 2020

Redan Donates 3 World Class Standard Ambulances To Chiwenga 26 Oct 2020

Nurses Accuse Chiwenga Of ‘Militarising’ The Health Sector 26 Oct 2020

BetPawa Suspends Depositing Betting Due To ‘Mobile Money Issues’ 26 Oct 2020

Arubi Dreams Of Warriors Recall 26 Oct 2020

Bogus Doctor Attended To Accident Victim – Report 26 Oct 2020

Jah Master Apologises For Kicking Fan Off Stage During Live Show 26 Oct 2020


Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8269 248 7785 236

Stats last updated: 24 October 2020:1954HRS

Featured Video Of the Week

Recently Updated Profiles


