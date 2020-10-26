Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
<small>Stats last updated: 24 October 2020:1954HRS</small>
==Recently Updated Profiles==
Latest revision as of 14:55, 26 October 2020
Gallery of the Week
MisRed - Zimbabwean Radio host and social media influencer
Podcast of the Week
"I Was Genuinely Hoping I Had Misheard or Misread..."
The episode of the week is by Sadza in the Morning
Recent Zimbabwe News
JUST IN: ZRP Arrests Henrietta Rushwaya For Gold Smuggling 26 Oct 2020
ZESA To Introduce Electric Cars Next Year 26 Oct 2020
Gweru Company On The Verge Of Collapse Due To Sanctions – Report 26 Oct 2020
Kuda Mahachi Recovers From COVID-19 26 Oct 2020
Redan Donates 3 World Class Standard Ambulances To Chiwenga 26 Oct 2020
Nurses Accuse Chiwenga Of ‘Militarising’ The Health Sector 26 Oct 2020
BetPawa Suspends Depositing Betting Due To ‘Mobile Money Issues’ 26 Oct 2020
Arubi Dreams Of Warriors Recall 26 Oct 2020
Bogus Doctor Attended To Accident Victim – Report 26 Oct 2020
Jah Master Apologises For Kicking Fan Off Stage During Live Show 26 Oct 2020
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8269
|248
|7785
|236
Stats last updated: 24 October 2020:1954HRS
Featured Video Of the Week
Recently Updated Profiles
Useful Websites
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.