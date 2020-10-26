Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
==Gallery of the Week==
'''[[Cal_Vin]]''' ''- The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run accident.''
'''[[Cal_Vin]]''' ''- The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run accident.''
Podcast of the Week
"I Was Genuinely Hoping I Had Misheard or Misread..."
The episode of the week is by Sadza in the Morning
Recent Zimbabwe News
LIST: Zimbabwe Achievers Award South Africa Nominees 26 Oct 2020
Zimbabwe Achievers Awards Dates Announced 26 Oct 2020
Hello Paisa Reduces Remittance Rates By 50% 26 Oct 2020
JUST IN: ZRP Arrests Henrietta Rushwaya For Gold Smuggling 26 Oct 2020
ZESA To Introduce Electric Cars Next Year 26 Oct 2020
Gweru Company On The Verge Of Collapse Due To Sanctions – Report 26 Oct 2020
Kuda Mahachi Recovers From COVID-19 26 Oct 2020
Redan Donates 3 World Class Standard Ambulances To Chiwenga 26 Oct 2020
Nurses Accuse Chiwenga Of ‘Militarising’ The Health Sector 26 Oct 2020
BetPawa Suspends Depositing Betting Due To ‘Mobile Money Issues’ 26 Oct 2020
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8269
|248
|7785
|236
Stats last updated: 24 October 2020:1954HRS
Featured Video Of the Week
Recently Updated Profiles
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.