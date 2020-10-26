Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Page Discussion
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 
__NOTOC__
 
__NOTOC__
==Gallery of the Week==
+
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Gallery of the Week==
 
'''[[Cal_Vin]]''' ''- The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run accident.''
 
'''[[Cal_Vin]]''' ''- The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run accident.''
 
<gallery>
 
<gallery>

Revision as of 15:30, 26 October 2020

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Gallery of the Week

Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run accident.

  • Cal Vin Performing.jpg
  • Calvin-nhliziyo.jpg
  • Cal Vin Album Sleeve.jpg
  • Cal vin holding up his award.jpg
  • Cal Vin Portrait.jpg
  • Cal Vin in Traditional Garb.jpg

Audio-icon.png Podcast of the Week

"I Was Genuinely Hoping I Had Misheard or Misread..."

The episode of the week is by Sadza in the Morning

Recent Zimbabwe News

LIST: Zimbabwe Achievers Award South Africa Nominees 26 Oct 2020

Zimbabwe Achievers Awards Dates Announced 26 Oct 2020

Hello Paisa Reduces Remittance Rates By 50% 26 Oct 2020

JUST IN: ZRP Arrests Henrietta Rushwaya For Gold Smuggling 26 Oct 2020

ZESA To Introduce Electric Cars Next Year 26 Oct 2020

Gweru Company On The Verge Of Collapse Due To Sanctions – Report 26 Oct 2020

Kuda Mahachi Recovers From COVID-19 26 Oct 2020

Redan Donates 3 World Class Standard Ambulances To Chiwenga 26 Oct 2020

Nurses Accuse Chiwenga Of ‘Militarising’ The Health Sector 26 Oct 2020

BetPawa Suspends Depositing Betting Due To ‘Mobile Money Issues’ 26 Oct 2020


more news...

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8269 248 7785 236

Stats last updated: 24 October 2020:1954HRS

Video Play Button.png Featured Video Of the Week

Recently Updated Profiles


Useful Websites

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=94231"