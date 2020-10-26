Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Revision as of 16:28, 26 October 2020
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video is a song by Poptain and Nutty O called Koka.
Podcast of the Week
"I Was Genuinely Hoping I Had Misheard or Misread..."
The episode of the week is by Sadza in the Morning
Recent Zimbabwe News
LIST: Zimbabwe Achievers Award South Africa Nominees 26 Oct 2020
Zimbabwe Achievers Awards Dates Announced 26 Oct 2020
Hello Paisa Reduces Remittance Rates By 50% 26 Oct 2020
JUST IN: ZRP Arrests Henrietta Rushwaya For Gold Smuggling 26 Oct 2020
ZESA To Introduce Electric Cars Next Year 26 Oct 2020
Gweru Company On The Verge Of Collapse Due To Sanctions – Report 26 Oct 2020
Kuda Mahachi Recovers From COVID-19 26 Oct 2020
Redan Donates 3 World Class Standard Ambulances To Chiwenga 26 Oct 2020
Nurses Accuse Chiwenga Of ‘Militarising’ The Health Sector 26 Oct 2020
BetPawa Suspends Depositing Betting Due To ‘Mobile Money Issues’ 26 Oct 2020
Gallery of the Week
Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run car accident.
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8269
|248
|7785
|236
Stats last updated: 24 October 2020:1954HRS
Useful Websites
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.