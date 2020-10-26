Pindula

==[[File:Audio-icon.png|30px|link=]] Podcast of the Week==
 
==[[File:Audio-icon.png|30px|link=]] Podcast of the Week==
Line 15: Line 11:
  
 
''The episode of the week is by [[King Kandoro | Sadza in the Morning]]''
 
''The episode of the week is by [[King Kandoro | Sadza in the Morning]]''
 +
  
 
==Recent Zimbabwe News==
 
==Recent Zimbabwe News==
Line 21: Line 18:
 
{{large| [https://news.pindula.co.zw more news...]}}
 
{{large| [https://news.pindula.co.zw more news...]}}
  
==Recently Updated Profiles==
 
==Recently Updated Profiles==
Line 33: Line 38:
 
{{Div col end}}
 
{{Div col end}}
  
'''{{huge | Updates: [[Coronavirus in Zimbabwe]]}}'''
+
 
 +
==Updates: [[Coronavirus in Zimbabwe]]==
 
{| class="wikitable"
 
{| class="wikitable"
 
! Confirmed Cases
 
! Confirmed Cases
Line 54: Line 53:
 
|}
 
|}
 
<small>Stats last updated: 24 October 2020:1954HRS</small>
 
<small>Stats last updated: 24 October 2020:1954HRS</small>
 +
 +
 +
==Special Thanks==
 
==Special Thanks==

Revision as of 16:28, 26 October 2020


Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video is a song by Poptain and Nutty O called Koka.


Audio-icon.png Podcast of the Week

"I Was Genuinely Hoping I Had Misheard or Misread..."

The episode of the week is by Sadza in the Morning


Recent Zimbabwe News

LIST: Zimbabwe Achievers Award South Africa Nominees 26 Oct 2020

Zimbabwe Achievers Awards Dates Announced 26 Oct 2020

Hello Paisa Reduces Remittance Rates By 50% 26 Oct 2020

JUST IN: ZRP Arrests Henrietta Rushwaya For Gold Smuggling 26 Oct 2020

ZESA To Introduce Electric Cars Next Year 26 Oct 2020

Gweru Company On The Verge Of Collapse Due To Sanctions – Report 26 Oct 2020

Kuda Mahachi Recovers From COVID-19 26 Oct 2020

Redan Donates 3 World Class Standard Ambulances To Chiwenga 26 Oct 2020

Nurses Accuse Chiwenga Of ‘Militarising’ The Health Sector 26 Oct 2020

BetPawa Suspends Depositing Betting Due To ‘Mobile Money Issues’ 26 Oct 2020


more news...


Camera and Gallery Icon.png Gallery of the Week

Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run car accident.

  • Cal Vin Performing.jpg
  • Calvin-nhliziyo.jpg
  • Cal Vin Album Sleeve.jpg
  • Cal vin holding up his award.jpg
  • Cal Vin Portrait.jpg
  • Cal Vin in Traditional Garb.jpg


Recently Updated Profiles


Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8269 248 7785 236

Stats last updated: 24 October 2020:1954HRS


Useful Websites


Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


