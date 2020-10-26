Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
==Useful Websites==
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video is a song by Poptain and Nutty O called Koka.
Podcast of the Week
"I Was Genuinely Hoping I Had Misheard or Misread..."
The episode of the week is by Sadza in the Morning
Recent Zimbabwe News
Khupe Says She’ll Engage ED Despite Naysayers 28 Oct 2020
Sleepy CIO Allowing Crooks To Dine With ED – Mliswa 28 Oct 2020
Teachers Now On Opposition Mission – MP 28 Oct 2020
Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 27/10/020 28 Oct 2020
ZAPU Implicates Britain In Gukurahundi 28 Oct 2020
What Trump Or Biden Win Means For Zimbabwe – Hofisi 28 Oct 2020
Zim Criminalises Demos Coinciding With International Events 28 Oct 2020
7 Reasons Tenants and Landlords Need Split Prepaid Electricity Meters 27 Oct 2020
Bring It On – Advocate Thabani Mpofu Responds To PG Hodzi’s Criminal Complaints 27 Oct 2020
Daring MDC MPs Walk Out On Khupe In Parly 27 Oct 2020
Gallery of the Week
Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run car accident.
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8269
|248
|7785
|236
Stats last updated: 24 October 2020:1954HRS
Useful Websites
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.