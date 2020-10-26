Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 16:32, 26 October 2020
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video is a song by Poptain and Nutty O called Koka.
Podcast of the Week
"I Was Genuinely Hoping I Had Misheard or Misread..."
The episode of the week is by Sadza in the Morning
Recent Zimbabwe News
Bushiri To Spend 4 More Nights In Custody 26 Oct 2020
Bulawayo City Council Mourns Cal Vin 26 Oct 2020
Govt Must Lift By-Election Ban – Analysts 26 Oct 2020
FC Platinum Planning To Sign Donald Teguru – Report 26 Oct 2020
Mai TT Speaks Love, The Future And Addresses Home Wrecker Rumors 26 Oct 2020
LIST: Zimbabwe Achievers Award South Africa Nominees 26 Oct 2020
Zimbabwe Achievers Awards Dates Announced 26 Oct 2020
Hello Paisa Reduces Remittance Rates By 50% 26 Oct 2020
JUST IN: ZRP Arrests Henrietta Rushwaya For Gold Smuggling 26 Oct 2020
ZESA To Introduce Electric Cars Next Year 26 Oct 2020
Gallery of the Week
Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run car accident.
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8269
|248
|7785
|236
Stats last updated: 24 October 2020:1954HRS
Useful Websites
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.