Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Page Discussion
m
 
Line 31: Line 31:
  
 
'''[[Gallery Of The Week Archive - 2020 | Galleries from previous weeks]]'''
 
'''[[Gallery Of The Week Archive - 2020 | Galleries from previous weeks]]'''
 +
  
 
==Recently Updated Profiles==
 
==Recently Updated Profiles==

Latest revision as of 21:41, 26 October 2020


Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video is a song by Poptain and Nutty O called Koka.


Audio-icon.png Podcast of the Week

"I Was Genuinely Hoping I Had Misheard or Misread..."

The episode of the week is by Sadza in the Morning


Recent Zimbabwe News

Bushiri To Spend 4 More Nights In Custody 26 Oct 2020

Bulawayo City Council Mourns Cal Vin 26 Oct 2020

Govt Must Lift By-Election Ban – Analysts 26 Oct 2020

FC Platinum Planning To Sign Donald Teguru – Report 26 Oct 2020

Mai TT Speaks Love, The Future And Addresses Home Wrecker Rumors 26 Oct 2020

LIST: Zimbabwe Achievers Award South Africa Nominees 26 Oct 2020

Zimbabwe Achievers Awards Dates Announced 26 Oct 2020

Hello Paisa Reduces Remittance Rates By 50% 26 Oct 2020

JUST IN: ZRP Arrests Henrietta Rushwaya For Gold Smuggling 26 Oct 2020

ZESA To Introduce Electric Cars Next Year 26 Oct 2020


more news...


Camera and Gallery Icon.png Gallery of the Week

Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run car accident.

  • Cal Vin Performing.jpg
  • Calvin-nhliziyo.jpg
  • Cal Vin Album Sleeve.jpg
  • Cal vin holding up his award.jpg
  • Cal Vin Portrait.jpg
  • Cal Vin in Traditional Garb.jpg

Galleries from previous weeks


Recently Updated Profiles


Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8269 248 7785 236

Stats last updated: 24 October 2020:1954HRS


Useful Websites


Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=94253"