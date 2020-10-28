Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Page Discussion
m
(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 7: Line 7:
  
  
==[[File:Audio-icon.png|30px|link=]] Podcast of the Week==
+
==[[File:Audio-icon.png|30px|link=]] This Week's Podcasts==
'''[https://iono.fm/e/944817 "I Was Genuinely Hoping I Had Misheard or Misread..."]'''
+
* '''Featured: [https://iono.fm/e/944817 "I Was Genuinely Hoping I Had Misheard or Misread..."]''' - ''Our episode of the week is by [[King Kandoro | Sadza in the Morning]]''
 
 
''The episode of the week is by [[King Kandoro | Sadza in the Morning]]''
 
  
 +
* '''[http://iono.fm/e/946697 Jacob Ngarivhume In Conversation with Trevor]''' ''by [[Trevor Ncube]] hosts prominent opposition leader, [[Jacob Ngarivhume]]''
 +
* '''[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qdBEWC1hIjw Friendship in Adulthood]''' ''by Undomesticated Podcast''
  
 
==Recent Zimbabwe News==
 
==Recent Zimbabwe News==

Revision as of 09:48, 28 October 2020


Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video is a song by Poptain and Nutty O called Koka.


Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

Recent Zimbabwe News

Killer Soldiers Released On Bail Each 28 Oct 2020

FC Barcelona President, Entire Board Resign 28 Oct 2020

Khupe Says She’ll Engage ED Despite Naysayers 28 Oct 2020

Sleepy CIO Allowing Crooks To Dine With ED – Mliswa 28 Oct 2020

Teachers Now On Opposition Mission – MP 28 Oct 2020

Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 27/10/020 28 Oct 2020

ZAPU Implicates Britain In Gukurahundi 28 Oct 2020

What Trump Or Biden Win Means For Zimbabwe – Hofisi 28 Oct 2020

Zim Criminalises Demos Coinciding With International Events 28 Oct 2020

7 Reasons Tenants and Landlords Need Split Prepaid Electricity Meters 27 Oct 2020


more news...


Camera and Gallery Icon.png Gallery of the Week

Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run car accident.

  • Cal Vin Performing.jpg
  • Calvin-nhliziyo.jpg
  • Cal Vin Album Sleeve.jpg
  • Cal vin holding up his award.jpg
  • Cal Vin Portrait.jpg
  • Cal Vin in Traditional Garb.jpg

Galleries from previous weeks


Recently Updated Profiles


Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8269 248 7785 236

Stats last updated: 24 October 2020:1954HRS


Useful Websites


Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=94301"