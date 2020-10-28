Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
|(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 7:
|Line 7:
|−
==[[File:Audio-icon.png|30px|link=]]
|+
==[[File:Audio-icon.png|30px|link=]] Week==
|−
'''[https://iono.fm/e/944817 "I Was Genuinely Hoping I Had Misheard or Misread..."]'''
|+
'''[https://iono.fm/e/944817 "I Was Genuinely Hoping I Had Misheard or Misread..."]''' ''episode of the week is by [[King Kandoro | Sadza in the Morning]]''
|−
|−
''
|+
|+
==Recent Zimbabwe News==
==Recent Zimbabwe News==
Revision as of 09:48, 28 October 2020
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video is a song by Poptain and Nutty O called Koka.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: "I Was Genuinely Hoping I Had Misheard or Misread..." - Our episode of the week is by Sadza in the Morning
- Jacob Ngarivhume In Conversation with Trevor by Trevor Ncube hosts prominent opposition leader, Jacob Ngarivhume
- Friendship in Adulthood by Undomesticated Podcast
Recent Zimbabwe News
Killer Soldiers Released On Bail Each 28 Oct 2020
FC Barcelona President, Entire Board Resign 28 Oct 2020
Khupe Says She’ll Engage ED Despite Naysayers 28 Oct 2020
Sleepy CIO Allowing Crooks To Dine With ED – Mliswa 28 Oct 2020
Teachers Now On Opposition Mission – MP 28 Oct 2020
Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 27/10/020 28 Oct 2020
ZAPU Implicates Britain In Gukurahundi 28 Oct 2020
What Trump Or Biden Win Means For Zimbabwe – Hofisi 28 Oct 2020
Zim Criminalises Demos Coinciding With International Events 28 Oct 2020
7 Reasons Tenants and Landlords Need Split Prepaid Electricity Meters 27 Oct 2020
Gallery of the Week
Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run car accident.
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8269
|248
|7785
|236
Stats last updated: 24 October 2020:1954HRS
Useful Websites
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.