Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Page Discussion
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 8: Line 8:
  
 
==[[File:Audio-icon.png|30px|link=]] This Week's Podcasts==
 
==[[File:Audio-icon.png|30px|link=]] This Week's Podcasts==
 +
[[File:Sadza_In_the_morning_recording.jpg|150px|right|link=https://iono.fm/c/3181]]
 
* '''Featured: [https://iono.fm/e/944817 "I Was Genuinely Hoping I Had Misheard or Misread..."]''' - ''Our episode of the week is by [[King Kandoro | Sadza in the Morning]]''
 
* '''Featured: [https://iono.fm/e/944817 "I Was Genuinely Hoping I Had Misheard or Misread..."]''' - ''Our episode of the week is by [[King Kandoro | Sadza in the Morning]]''
  

Revision as of 09:54, 28 October 2020


Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video is a song by Poptain and Nutty O called Koka.


Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

Sadza In the morning recording.jpg

Recent Zimbabwe News

Mudenda Urges Voters To Ditch MPs Who Didn’t Apply For CDF 28 Oct 2020

Learners Escape Death As Classroom Roof Is Blown Away 28 Oct 2020

Refuelling Car Catches Fire, Driver Sustains Injuries 28 Oct 2020

Killer Soldiers Released On $5k Bail Each 28 Oct 2020

FC Barcelona President, Entire Board Resign 28 Oct 2020

Khupe Says She’ll Engage ED Despite Naysayers 28 Oct 2020

Sleepy CIO Allowing Crooks To Dine With ED – Mliswa 28 Oct 2020

Teachers Now On Opposition Mission – MP 28 Oct 2020

Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 27/10/020 28 Oct 2020

ZAPU Implicates Britain In Gukurahundi 28 Oct 2020


more news...


Camera and Gallery Icon.png Gallery of the Week

Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run car accident.

  • Cal Vin Performing.jpg
  • Calvin-nhliziyo.jpg
  • Cal Vin Album Sleeve.jpg
  • Cal vin holding up his award.jpg
  • Cal Vin Portrait.jpg
  • Cal Vin in Traditional Garb.jpg

Galleries from previous weeks


Recently Updated Profiles


Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8269 248 7785 236

Stats last updated: 24 October 2020:1954HRS


Useful Websites


Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=94304"