



Featured Video Of the Week Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video is a song by Poptain and Nutty O called Koka.





This Week's Podcasts This Week's Podcasts

Recent Zimbabwe News

28 Oct 2020 28 Oct 2020 28 Oct 2020 28 Oct 2020 28 Oct 2020 28 Oct 2020 28 Oct 2020



Gallery of the Week Gallery of the Week

Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run car accident.

Galleries from previous weeks









Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths 8315 269 7804 242

Stats last updated: 28 October 2020:1210HRS





Useful Websites

Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.

- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game

- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet

- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines

- Zimlive.com - Breaking News





Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.



