Revision as of 10:11, 28 October 2020
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video is a song by Poptain and Nutty O called Koka.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: "I Was Genuinely Hoping I Had Misheard or Misread..." - Our episode of the week is by Sadza in the Morning
- Jacob Ngarivhume In Conversation with Trevor by Trevor Ncube hosts prominent opposition leader, Jacob Ngarivhume
- Friendship in Adulthood by Undomesticated Podcast
Recent Zimbabwe News
Mudenda Urges Voters To Ditch MPs Who Didn’t Apply For CDF 28 Oct 2020
Learners Escape Death As Classroom Roof Is Blown Away 28 Oct 2020
Refuelling Car Catches Fire, Driver Sustains Injuries 28 Oct 2020
Killer Soldiers Released On $5k Bail Each 28 Oct 2020
FC Barcelona President, Entire Board Resign 28 Oct 2020
Khupe Says She’ll Engage ED Despite Naysayers 28 Oct 2020
Sleepy CIO Allowing Crooks To Dine With ED – Mliswa 28 Oct 2020
Gallery of the Week
Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run car accident.
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8315
|269
|7804
|242
Stats last updated: 28 October 2020:1210HRS
