==Useful Pages==
*'''[Distances in Zimbabwe]]'''
*'''[https://www.accuweather.com/en/zw/zimbabwe-weather The weather in Zimbabwe]'''
 
*'''[http://chadwickdrive.com/blog/ Chadwickdrive.com]''' - ''No ordinary sports blog.''
 
*'''[https://soccer24.co.zw/ Soccer24.co.zw]''' - ''latest updates on the beautiful game''
*'''[https://zimlive.com Zimlive.com]''' - ''Breaking News''
 
==Special Thanks==

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video is a song by Poptain and Nutty O called Koka.


Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

Sadza In the morning recording.jpg


Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

WATCH: Sanctions Must Go – Khupe Calls For MP’s Workshop On Sanctions 28 Oct 2020

Commuter Train Service To Resume In Bulawayo – NRZ 28 Oct 2020

FULL TEXT: Judges Complain To ED About Chief Justice Malaba 28 Oct 2020

Mudenda Urges Voters To Ditch MPs Who Didn’t Apply For CDF 28 Oct 2020

Learners Escape Death As Classroom Roof Is Blown Away 28 Oct 2020

Refuelling Car Catches Fire, Driver Sustains Injuries 28 Oct 2020

Killer Soldiers Released On $5k Bail Each 28 Oct 2020


Twitter NEW.png Trending on Zim Social Media

  • #JusticeForCalvin - Zimbabweans use social media to find the driver in Cal_Vin's hit and run fatal accident
Victoria Falls Stock Exchange.png
  • Victoria Falls - One of the seven wonders of the world, Victoria Falls is a place of interest to visit during Zimbabwe's summer. Recently the country's second stock exchange, The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, was opened in the town.
  • Chinhoyi - Zimdancehall artist Jah Master on Tuesday made up with a Chinhoyi fan he kicked off stage over the weekend.
  • Eish

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Gallery of the Week

Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run car accident.

  • Cal Vin Performing.jpg
  • Calvin-nhliziyo.jpg
  • Cal Vin Album Sleeve.jpg
  • Cal vin holding up his award.jpg
  • Cal Vin Portrait.jpg
  • Cal Vin in Traditional Garb.jpg

Recently Updated Profiles


Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8315 269 7804 242

Stats last updated: 28 October 2020:1210HRS


Useful Pages

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


