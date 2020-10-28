Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Gallery of the Week==
'''[[Cal_Vin]]''' ''- The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a [https://www.zimlive.com/2020/10/25/rapper-cal_vin-killed-in-bulawayo-hit-and-run-incident/ hit and run car accident.]''
File:Cal Vin Performing.jpg|
File:Calvin-nhliziyo.jpg|
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video is a song by Poptain and Nutty O called Koka.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: "I Was Genuinely Hoping I Had Misheard or Misread..." - Our episode of the week is by Sadza in the Morning
- Jacob Ngarivhume In Conversation with Trevor by Trevor Ncube hosts prominent opposition leader, Jacob Ngarivhume
- Friendship in Adulthood by Undomesticated Podcast
Recent Zimbabwe News
ED Officially Opens Harare Agricultural Show 29 Oct 2020
Details Henrietta ‘s Movie Style Arrest Emerge 29 Oct 2020
The Judiciary Is Not Captured – Ziyambi Defends Malaba 29 Oct 2020
ZIMSEC June Results Out 29 Oct 2020
US Hails Zim For Blocking Chinese Firms Mining In Park 29 Oct 2020
Teachers Fume Over Yet To Materialise Parents’ Union 29 Oct 2020
LIVE STREAM: EFF’s Malema, Ndlozi Back In Court 29 Oct 2020
Trending on Zim Social Media
- #JusticeForCalvin - Zimbabweans use social media to find the driver in Cal_Vin's hit and run fatal accident
- Victoria Falls - One of the seven wonders of the world, Victoria Falls is a place of interest to visit during Zimbabwe's summer. Recently the country's second stock exchange, The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, was opened in the town.
- Chinhoyi - Zimdancehall artist Jah Master on Tuesday made up with a Chinhoyi fan he kicked off stage over the weekend.
- Eish
Gallery of the Week
Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run car accident.
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8315
|269
|7804
|242
Stats last updated: 28 October 2020:1210HRS
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.