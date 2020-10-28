Pindula

==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Gallery of the Week==
 
'''[[Cal_Vin]]''' ''- The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a [https://www.zimlive.com/2020/10/25/rapper-cal_vin-killed-in-bulawayo-hit-and-run-incident/ hit and run car accident.]''
<gallery mode=slideshow caption="Late Bulawayo Hip-hop artists, Cal_Vin">
 
File:Cal Vin Performing.jpg|
 
File:Calvin-nhliziyo.jpg|

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video is a song by Poptain and Nutty O called Koka.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

Sadza In the morning recording.jpg

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Tanzanians Vote Amid Reports Of Widespread Irregularities 28 Oct 2020

Magistrate Reserves Ruling In Henrietta Rushwaya’s Case 28 Oct 2020

Highlanders Granted Mining Rights In Inyathi 28 Oct 2020

Malaba Addresses Us Like Errand Boys And Girls – Judges 28 Oct 2020

Relatives Of Senior JSC Officials Providing Services To The JSC – Judges 28 Oct 2020

Marry And Chiwenga’s Events Company Providing Services To The JSC At Inflated Prices – Judges 28 Oct 2020

LIST: Judges Are Accusing CJ Malaba Of The Following 15 Things In Their Letter To ED 28 Oct 2020



Twitter NEW.png Trending on Zim Social Media

  • #JusticeForCalvin - Zimbabweans use social media to find the driver in Cal_Vin's hit and run fatal accident
Victoria Falls Stock Exchange.png
  • Victoria Falls - One of the seven wonders of the world, Victoria Falls is a place of interest to visit during Zimbabwe's summer. Recently the country's second stock exchange, The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, was opened in the town.
  • Chinhoyi - Zimdancehall artist Jah Master on Tuesday made up with a Chinhoyi fan he kicked off stage over the weekend.
  • Eish

   

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Gallery of the Week

Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run car accident.

  • Late Bulawayo Hip-hop artists, Cal_Vin
  • Cal Vin Performing.jpg
  • Calvin-nhliziyo.jpg
  • Cal Vin Album Sleeve.jpg
  • Cal vin holding up his award.jpg
  • Cal Vin Portrait.jpg
  • Cal Vin in Traditional Garb.jpg

Galleries from previous weeks

   

Recently Updated Profiles

   

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8315 269 7804 242

Stats last updated: 28 October 2020:1210HRS

   

