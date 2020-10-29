Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sShnYkt08M8||||frame|}}
''This week's featured video is a song by [[Poptain]] and [[Nutty O]] called '''
''This week's featured video is a song by [[Poptain]] and [[Nutty O]] called ''''''.''
==[[File:Audio-icon.png|30px|link=]] This Week's Podcasts==
[[File:Sadza_In_the_morning_recording.jpg|200px|right|link=https://iono.fm/c/3181]]
Latest revision as of 06:21, 29 October 2020
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video is a song by Poptain and Nutty O called Kokai.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: "I Was Genuinely Hoping I Had Misheard or Misread..." - Our episode of the week is by Sadza in the Morning
- Jacob Ngarivhume In Conversation with Trevor by Trevor Ncube hosts prominent opposition leader, Jacob Ngarivhume
- Friendship in Adulthood by Undomesticated Podcast
Recent Zimbabwe News
Lawyers Fume After Malaba Sat On Appeal Against His Ruling 29 Oct 2020
Rushwaya’s Corruption Case Spills Into UK Parliament 29 Oct 2020
Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 28/10/020 29 Oct 2020
UEFA Champions League Results 27-28 October 29 Oct 2020
Tanzanians Vote Amid Reports Of Widespread Irregularities 28 Oct 2020
Magistrate Reserves Ruling In Henrietta Rushwaya’s Case 28 Oct 2020
Highlanders Granted Mining Rights In Inyathi 28 Oct 2020
Trending on Zim Social Media
- #JusticeForCalvin - Zimbabweans use social media to find the driver in Cal_Vin's hit and run fatal accident
- Victoria Falls - One of the seven wonders of the world, Victoria Falls is a place of interest to visit during Zimbabwe's summer. Recently the country's second stock exchange, The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, was opened in the town.
- Chinhoyi - Zimdancehall artist Jah Master on Tuesday made up with a Chinhoyi fan he kicked off stage over the weekend.
- Eish
Gallery of the Week
Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run car accident.
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8315
|269
|7804
|242
Stats last updated: 28 October 2020:1210HRS
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.