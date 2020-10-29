Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Page Discussion
m
 
Line 61: Line 61:
 
! Deaths
 
! Deaths
 
|-
 
|-
| 8315
+
| 8320
| 269
+
| 233
| 7804
+
| 7845
 
| 242
 
| 242
 
|}
 
|}
<small>Stats last updated: 28 October 2020:1210HRS</small>
+
<small>Stats last updated: 29 October 2020:1003HRS</small>
  
 
&nbsp;
 
&nbsp;

Latest revision as of 08:05, 29 October 2020

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video is a song by Poptain and Nutty O called Kokai.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

Sadza In the morning recording.jpg

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Tanzania Airways Resume Harare-Dar-es-Salaam Flights 29 Oct 2020

Four More Arrested Over Rushwaya’s Gold Smuggling 29 Oct 2020

Harare Lifts Suspension Of Corruption Accused Officials 29 Oct 2020

Lawyers Fume After Malaba Sat On Appeal Against His Ruling 29 Oct 2020

Rushwaya’s Corruption Case Spills Into UK Parliament 29 Oct 2020

Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 28/10/020 29 Oct 2020

UEFA Champions League Results 27-28 October 29 Oct 2020



Twitter NEW.png Trending on Zim Social Media

  • #JusticeForCalvin - Zimbabweans use social media to find the driver in Cal_Vin's hit and run fatal accident
Victoria Falls Stock Exchange.png
  • Victoria Falls - One of the seven wonders of the world, Victoria Falls is a place of interest to visit during Zimbabwe's summer. Recently the country's second stock exchange, The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, was opened in the town.
  • Chinhoyi - Zimdancehall artist Jah Master on Tuesday made up with a Chinhoyi fan he kicked off stage over the weekend.
  • Eish

   

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Gallery of the Week

Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run car accident.

  • Cal Vin Performing.jpg
  • Calvin-nhliziyo.jpg
  • Cal Vin Album Sleeve.jpg
  • Cal vin holding up his award.jpg
  • Cal Vin Portrait.jpg
  • Cal Vin in Traditional Garb.jpg

Galleries from previous weeks

   

Recently Updated Profiles

   

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8320 233 7845 242

Stats last updated: 29 October 2020:1003HRS

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=94412"