Latest revision as of 18:07, 1 November 2020

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video is a song by Poptain and Nutty O called Kokai.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

Sadza In the morning recording.jpg

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 01/11/2020 01 Nov 2020

Boris Johnson Warns UK Lockdown Could Be Extended 01 Nov 2020

Everton Miss Out On Chance To Return To Top Of EPL 01 Nov 2020

Women Push For 60-Year Minimum Jail Time For Rapists 01 Nov 2020

Econet Partners RBH On Mega Solar Development Deal 01 Nov 2020

Biden Abandons Campaign After Disruptions By Trump’s Supporters 01 Nov 2020

Zim “Warns” Citizens Against Manipulating Rushwaya’s Gold Smuggling Case 01 Nov 2020



Twitter NEW.png Trending on Zim Social Media

  • #JusticeForCalvin - Zimbabweans use social media to find the driver in Cal_Vin's hit and run fatal accident
Victoria Falls Stock Exchange.png
  • Victoria Falls - One of the seven wonders of the world, Victoria Falls is a place of interest to visit during Zimbabwe's summer. Recently the country's second stock exchange, The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, was opened in the town.
  • Chinhoyi - Zimdancehall artist Jah Master on Tuesday made up with a Chinhoyi fan he kicked off stage over the weekend.
  • Eish

   

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Gallery of the Week

Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run car accident.

  • Calvin-nhliziyo.jpg
  • Cal Vin Performing.jpg
  • Cal Vin Album Sleeve.jpg
  • Cal vin holding up his award.jpg
  • Cal Vin Portrait.jpg
  • Cal Vin in Traditional Garb.jpg

Galleries from previous weeks

   

Recently Updated Profiles

   

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8374 204 7927 243

Stats last updated: 1 November 2020:2005HRS

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


