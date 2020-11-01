Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|
m
|Line 61:
|Line 61:
! Deaths
! Deaths
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
|
|+
|+
| 243
| 243
|−
|−
|}
|}
|−
<small>Stats last updated:
|+
<small>Stats last updated: 2020:</small>
Latest revision as of 18:07, 1 November 2020
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video is a song by Poptain and Nutty O called Kokai.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: "I Was Genuinely Hoping I Had Misheard or Misread..." - Our episode of the week is by Sadza in the Morning
- Jacob Ngarivhume In Conversation with Trevor by Trevor Ncube hosts prominent opposition leader, Jacob Ngarivhume
- Friendship in Adulthood by Undomesticated Podcast
Recent Zimbabwe News
Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 01/11/2020 01 Nov 2020
Boris Johnson Warns UK Lockdown Could Be Extended 01 Nov 2020
Everton Miss Out On Chance To Return To Top Of EPL 01 Nov 2020
Women Push For 60-Year Minimum Jail Time For Rapists 01 Nov 2020
Econet Partners RBH On Mega Solar Development Deal 01 Nov 2020
Biden Abandons Campaign After Disruptions By Trump’s Supporters 01 Nov 2020
Zim “Warns” Citizens Against Manipulating Rushwaya’s Gold Smuggling Case 01 Nov 2020
Trending on Zim Social Media
- #JusticeForCalvin - Zimbabweans use social media to find the driver in Cal_Vin's hit and run fatal accident
- Victoria Falls - One of the seven wonders of the world, Victoria Falls is a place of interest to visit during Zimbabwe's summer. Recently the country's second stock exchange, The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, was opened in the town.
- Chinhoyi - Zimdancehall artist Jah Master on Tuesday made up with a Chinhoyi fan he kicked off stage over the weekend.
- Eish
Gallery of the Week
Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run car accident.
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8374
|204
|7927
|243
Stats last updated: 1 November 2020:2005HRS
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.