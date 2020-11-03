Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Revision as of 08:20, 3 November 2020
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video, Two Nations In Jeopardy, is a short documentary from the 80s on Zimbabwe's economic dependence on its then "bitter enemy", Apartheid South Africa. The video features individuals such as President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Simba Makoni, Eddie Cross, and other politicians.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: "I Was Genuinely Hoping I Had Misheard or Misread..." - Our episode of the week is by Sadza in the Morning
- Jacob Ngarivhume In Conversation with Trevor by Trevor Ncube hosts prominent opposition leader, Jacob Ngarivhume
- Friendship in Adulthood by Undomesticated Podcast
Recent Zimbabwe News
Law Society of Zimbabwe Warns Of Bogus Law Firm 03 Nov 2020
Murehwa Villagers Bought And Ate Murdered Boy’s Flesh Unawares 03 Nov 2020
ZIFA Turn Down Algeria’s Proposal 03 Nov 2020
United Refineries Suspends Operations 03 Nov 2020
Unwell Comedian ‘Gringo’ Appeals For Help 03 Nov 2020
Poor Salaries Take Heavy Emotional Toll On Teachers 03 Nov 2020
Budiriro Woman Arrested Over Murehwa Boy’s Murder 03 Nov 2020
Trending on Zim Social Media
- #JusticeForCalvin - Zimbabweans use social media to find the driver in Cal_Vin's hit and run fatal accident
- Victoria Falls - One of the seven wonders of the world, Victoria Falls is a place of interest to visit during Zimbabwe's summer. Recently the country's second stock exchange, The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, was opened in the town.
- Chinhoyi - Zimdancehall artist Jah Master on Tuesday made up with a Chinhoyi fan he kicked off stage over the weekend.
- Eish
Gallery of the Week
Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run car accident.
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8374
|204
|7927
|243
Stats last updated: 1 November 2020:2005HRS
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.