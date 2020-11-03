Pindula

==[[File:Audio-icon.png|30px|link=]] This Week's Podcasts==
 
[[File:Sadza_In_the_morning_recording.jpg|200px|right|link=https://iono.fm/c/3181]]
 
* '''Featured: [https://iono.fm/e/944817 "I Was Genuinely Hoping I Had Misheard or Misread..."]''' - ''Our episode of the week is by [[King Kandoro | Sadza in the Morning]]''
* '''Featured: [https://www.2broketwimbos.com/2bt-podcast/2020/10/29/the-kings-never-die-episode The Kings Never Die Episode]''' - ''Our episode of the week is by [[2 Broke Twimbos]]''
  
* '''[http://iono.fm/e/946697 Jacob Ngarivhume In Conversation with Trevor]''' ''by [[Trevor Ncube]] hosts prominent opposition leader, [[Jacob Ngarivhume]]''
* '''[https://soundcloud.com/user-297512215-611182309/reflections-school-days-celibacy-church-wap-episode-57 Reflections: School Days, Celibacy & Church Wap]''' ''by Girl in Skies.''
* '''[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qdBEWC1hIjw Friendship in Adulthood]''' ''by Undomesticated Podcast''
* '''[http://iono.fm/e/948386 Rushaya Nyadzi...]''' ''by [[Sadza in the Morning]]''
  
 
&nbsp;
==[[File:Newspaper-icon.png|40px|link=]] Recent Zimbabwe News==
 
<rss max=7>https://www.pindula.co.zw/caches/rss/news_pindula_co_zw-feed2020.xml</rss>
 
Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Two Nations In Jeopardy, is a short documentary from the 80s on Zimbabwe's economic dependence on its then "bitter enemy", Apartheid South Africa. The video features individuals such as President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Simba Makoni, Eddie Cross, and other politicians.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

Sadza In the morning recording.jpg

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Law Society of Zimbabwe Warns Of Bogus Law Firm 03 Nov 2020

Murehwa Villagers Bought And Ate Murdered Boy’s Flesh Unawares 03 Nov 2020

ZIFA Turn Down Algeria’s Proposal 03 Nov 2020

United Refineries Suspends Operations 03 Nov 2020

Unwell Comedian ‘Gringo’ Appeals For Help 03 Nov 2020

Poor Salaries Take Heavy Emotional Toll On Teachers 03 Nov 2020

Budiriro Woman Arrested Over Murehwa Boy’s Murder 03 Nov 2020



Twitter NEW.png Trending on Zim Social Media

  • #JusticeForCalvin - Zimbabweans use social media to find the driver in Cal_Vin's hit and run fatal accident
Victoria Falls Stock Exchange.png
  • Victoria Falls - One of the seven wonders of the world, Victoria Falls is a place of interest to visit during Zimbabwe's summer. Recently the country's second stock exchange, The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, was opened in the town.
  • Chinhoyi - Zimdancehall artist Jah Master on Tuesday made up with a Chinhoyi fan he kicked off stage over the weekend.
  • Eish

   

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Gallery of the Week

Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run car accident.

  • Calvin-nhliziyo.jpg
  • Cal Vin Performing.jpg
  • Cal Vin Album Sleeve.jpg
  • Cal vin holding up his award.jpg
  • Cal Vin Portrait.jpg
  • Cal Vin in Traditional Garb.jpg

Galleries from previous weeks

   

Recently Updated Profiles

   

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8374 204 7927 243

Stats last updated: 1 November 2020:2005HRS

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


