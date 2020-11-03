* '''Featured: [https://www.2broketwimbos.com/2bt-podcast/2020/10/29/the-kings-never-die-episode The Kings Never Die Episode]''' - ''Our episode of the week is by [[2 Broke Twimbos]]''

This week's featured video, Two Nations In Jeopardy, is a short documentary from the 80s on Zimbabwe's economic dependence on its then "bitter enemy", Apartheid South Africa. The video features individuals such as President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Simba Makoni, Eddie Cross, and other politicians.

This Week's Podcasts This Week's Podcasts

Recent Zimbabwe News Recent Zimbabwe News

Trending on Zim Social Media Trending on Zim Social Media

#JusticeForCalvin - Zimbabweans use social media to find the driver in Cal_Vin's hit and run fatal accident

Victoria Falls - One of the seven wonders of the world, Victoria Falls is a place of interest to visit during Zimbabwe's summer. Recently the country's second stock exchange, The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, was opened in the town.

Chinhoyi - Zimdancehall artist Jah Master on Tuesday made up with a Chinhoyi fan he kicked off stage over the weekend.

Gallery of the Week Gallery of the Week

Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run car accident.

Galleries from previous weeks

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths 8374 204 7927 243

Stats last updated: 1 November 2020:2005HRS

